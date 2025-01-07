iifl-logo-icon 1
P I Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,594.7
(-0.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,276.2

3,306.8

2,277.08

2,276.45

yoy growth (%)

29.31

45.22

0.02

8.59

Raw materials

-2,386.5

-1,812.8

-1,169.02

-1,163.07

As % of sales

55.8

54.82

51.33

51.09

Employee costs

-365.9

-311.3

-239.97

-220.37

As % of sales

8.55

9.41

10.53

9.68

Other costs

-538.7

-485

-376.02

-342.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.59

14.66

16.51

15.04

Operating profit

985.1

697.7

492.06

550.52

OPM

23.03

21.09

21.6

24.18

Depreciation

-160.3

-133.2

-82.57

-72.67

Interest expense

-28.1

-18

-5.87

-7.19

Other income

113.3

47.9

59.98

35.81

Profit before tax

910

594.4

463.59

506.47

Taxes

-191.1

-152.1

-97.05

-49.1

Tax rate

-21

-25.58

-20.93

-9.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

718.9

442.3

366.54

457.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

718.9

442.3

366.54

457.36

yoy growth (%)

62.53

20.66

-19.85

47.7

NPM

16.81

13.37

16.09

20.09

