Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,276.2
3,306.8
2,277.08
2,276.45
yoy growth (%)
29.31
45.22
0.02
8.59
Raw materials
-2,386.5
-1,812.8
-1,169.02
-1,163.07
As % of sales
55.8
54.82
51.33
51.09
Employee costs
-365.9
-311.3
-239.97
-220.37
As % of sales
8.55
9.41
10.53
9.68
Other costs
-538.7
-485
-376.02
-342.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.59
14.66
16.51
15.04
Operating profit
985.1
697.7
492.06
550.52
OPM
23.03
21.09
21.6
24.18
Depreciation
-160.3
-133.2
-82.57
-72.67
Interest expense
-28.1
-18
-5.87
-7.19
Other income
113.3
47.9
59.98
35.81
Profit before tax
910
594.4
463.59
506.47
Taxes
-191.1
-152.1
-97.05
-49.1
Tax rate
-21
-25.58
-20.93
-9.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
718.9
442.3
366.54
457.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
718.9
442.3
366.54
457.36
yoy growth (%)
62.53
20.66
-19.85
47.7
NPM
16.81
13.37
16.09
20.09
