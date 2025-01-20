Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.95
47.84
0.01
8.6
Op profit growth
41.01
45.49
-10.82
28.29
EBIT growth
52.74
33.81
-8.88
25.29
Net profit growth
61.69
24.2
-19.98
47.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.11
21.32
21.66
24.29
EBIT margin
21.02
18.71
20.67
22.69
Net profit margin
16.13
13.56
16.14
20.17
RoCE
21.14
23.94
23.77
31.9
RoNW
4.63
5.02
5.17
8.2
RoA
4.05
4.33
4.64
7.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
48.57
33.09
26.64
33.39
Dividend per share
5
4
4
4
Cash EPS
37.09
23.16
20.64
28.08
Book value per share
351.71
189.64
139.57
118.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
46.41
35.34
33.32
25.07
P/CEPS
60.77
50.49
43.01
29.81
P/B
6.41
6.16
6.36
7.07
EV/EBIDTA
29.11
21.56
22.02
19.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
6.16
9.06
14.98
4.49
Tax payout
-21.43
-25.64
-21.02
-9.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.82
63.6
76.17
65.84
Inventory days
73.83
67.81
70.84
66.26
Creditor days
-76.05
-71.22
-73.24
-75.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-34.12
-37.05
-88.54
-71.71
Net debt / equity
-0.2
0.14
-0.02
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.08
0.53
-0.09
-0.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.17
-54.87
-51.33
-51.08
Employee costs
-9.1
-9.53
-10.67
-9.77
Other costs
-12.59
-14.27
-16.31
-14.83
