|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|3,300
|₹0.250%
|5000%
|-
|-
|3,400
|₹1.50%
|5000%
|-
|-
|3,450
|₹1.80%
|00%
|-
|-
|3,500
|₹0.05-50%
|8,500-8.10%
|5000%
|₹8200%
|3,600
|₹0.05-85.71%
|14,2500%
|-
|-
|3,650
|₹0.05-50%
|2,750-8.33%
|13,000-7.14%
|₹7681.05%
|3,700
|₹0.45350%
|20,750-15.30%
|-
|-
|3,750
|₹30%
|2500%
|43,500-0.57%
|₹665.9-4.87%
|3,800
|₹0.05-50%
|24,7500%
|-
|-
|3,850
|₹240%
|5,2500%
|44,750-2.18%
|₹552-7.61%
|3,900
|₹0.10%
|20,0000%
|1,0000%
|₹228.20%
|3,950
|₹2.20%
|7,7500%
|21,750-20.90%
|₹465.9-8.1%
|4,000
|₹0.05-80%
|40,000-3.03%
|5,750-11.53%
|₹389.42.32%
|4,050
|₹0.050%
|7,7500%
|29,7500%
|₹356-2%
|4,100
|₹0.05-88.88%
|44,750-11.82%
|8,0000%
|₹312.613.28%
|4,150
|₹0.70%
|5,000-4.76%
|16,250-4.41%
|₹257-12.36%
|4,200
|₹0.05-93.33%
|41,750-5.64%
|4,250-5.55%
|₹202-15.65%
|4,250
|₹0.15-76.92%
|7,0000%
|22,250-7.29%
|₹165-14.94%
|4,300
|₹0.15-89.65%
|59,25012.32%
|7,750-3.12%
|₹106.25-15%
|4,350
|₹0.75-60.52%
|11,250-30.76%
|36,750-13.01%
|₹48-49.81%
|4,400
|₹0.05-98%
|46,000-12.38%
|16,750-2.89%
|₹0.05-99.9%
|4,450
|₹0.05-99.18%
|24,2504.30%
|35,500-37.16%
|₹0.05-99.8%
|4,500
|₹30-6.97%
|21,750-4.39%
|21,500-36.29%
|₹0.05-99.6%
|4,550
|₹8319.76%
|11,750-4.08%
|62,750-34.63%
|₹0.05-98.48%
|4,600
|₹111.452.48%
|4,0000%
|12,000-32.39%
|₹0.2-89.47%
|4,650
|₹248.60%
|1,2500%
|10,750-39.43%
|₹0.05-95.65%
|4,700
|₹289.40%
|2,0000%
|5,500-26.66%
|₹0.25-75%
|4,750
|₹263.950%
|1,2500%
|6,250-74.74%
|₹0.1-87.5%
|4,800
|₹352.40%
|1,0000%
|8,2500%
|₹0.1-84.61%
|4,850
|-
|-
|14,000-15.15%
|₹0.05-90%
|4,900
|₹459.750%
|5000%
|3,750-11.76%
|₹0.15-72.72%
|4,950
|-
|-
|18,750-26.47%
|₹0.15-70%
|5,000
|₹586.80%
|2500%
Invest wise with Expert advice
