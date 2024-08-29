iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P I Industries Ltd

P I Industries Ltd Option Chain

3,614.5
(-1.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--3,300₹0.250%5000%
--3,400₹1.50%5000%
--3,450₹1.80%00%
--3,500₹0.05-50%8,500-8.10%
5000%₹8200%3,600₹0.05-85.71%14,2500%
--3,650₹0.05-50%2,750-8.33%
13,000-7.14%₹7681.05%3,700₹0.45350%20,750-15.30%
--3,750₹30%2500%
43,500-0.57%₹665.9-4.87%3,800₹0.05-50%24,7500%
--3,850₹240%5,2500%
44,750-2.18%₹552-7.61%3,900₹0.10%20,0000%
1,0000%₹228.20%3,950₹2.20%7,7500%
21,750-20.90%₹465.9-8.1%4,000₹0.05-80%40,000-3.03%
5,750-11.53%₹389.42.32%4,050₹0.050%7,7500%
29,7500%₹356-2%4,100₹0.05-88.88%44,750-11.82%
8,0000%₹312.613.28%4,150₹0.70%5,000-4.76%
16,250-4.41%₹257-12.36%4,200₹0.05-93.33%41,750-5.64%
4,250-5.55%₹202-15.65%4,250₹0.15-76.92%7,0000%
22,250-7.29%₹165-14.94%4,300₹0.15-89.65%59,25012.32%
7,750-3.12%₹106.25-15%4,350₹0.75-60.52%11,250-30.76%
36,750-13.01%₹48-49.81%4,400₹0.05-98%46,000-12.38%
16,750-2.89%₹0.05-99.9%4,450₹0.05-99.18%24,2504.30%
35,500-37.16%₹0.05-99.8%4,500₹30-6.97%21,750-4.39%
21,500-36.29%₹0.05-99.6%4,550₹8319.76%11,750-4.08%
62,750-34.63%₹0.05-98.48%4,600₹111.452.48%4,0000%
12,000-32.39%₹0.2-89.47%4,650₹248.60%1,2500%
10,750-39.43%₹0.05-95.65%4,700₹289.40%2,0000%
5,500-26.66%₹0.25-75%4,750₹263.950%1,2500%
6,250-74.74%₹0.1-87.5%4,800₹352.40%1,0000%
8,2500%₹0.1-84.61%4,850--
14,000-15.15%₹0.05-90%4,900₹459.750%5000%
3,750-11.76%₹0.15-72.72%4,950--
18,750-26.47%₹0.15-70%5,000₹586.80%2500%

P I Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR P I Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.