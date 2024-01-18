iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

P I Industries Ltd Dividend

3,480.45
(0.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:17 PM

P I Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 May 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 20249900Final
In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill and Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 21, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. Recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 9 per share i.e., (900%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Share transfer books and the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from August 21, 2024 to August 27, 2024 (both days inclusive), in connection with AGM of the Company.
Dividend9 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 20246600Interim
Declaration of Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 6/- per share (i.e., 600%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/-

P I Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P I Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.