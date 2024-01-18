|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|9
|900
|Final
|In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill and Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 21, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. Recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 9 per share i.e., (900%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Share transfer books and the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from August 21, 2024 to August 27, 2024 (both days inclusive), in connection with AGM of the Company.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|6
|600
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 6/- per share (i.e., 600%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/-
