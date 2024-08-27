In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill and Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 21, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. The 77th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Summary of the proceedings of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)