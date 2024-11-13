|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|PI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review reports thereon. In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 13, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the said financial results along with limited review reports containing unmodified opinion are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Change in Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|PI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review reports thereon. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|PI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with auditors report thereon. ii. Recommending final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill and Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 21, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. The audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 9 per share i.e., (900%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3. The 77th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|PI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following items apart from other business as contained in agenda for the meeting: a. The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with limited review report thereon. b. Declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Declaration of Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs. 6/- per share (i.e., 600%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/- In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., February 09, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following: i. The unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the said financial results along with limited review reports with unmodified opinion are enclosed herewith. ii. Declaration of interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 6 per share (i.e., 600%) on the equity share of the Company carrying face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and the same shall be paid on or before March 05, 2024. iii. Subject to the approval of shareholders, appointment of Mr. Rafael Del Rio Donoso (DIN: 08105128) as an Additional Director Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
