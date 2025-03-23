MCA Approves Zomato’s Rebranding as Eternal Limited

March 20, 2025, Zomato Ltd. Changes Name to Eternal Limited. The name change request has been approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) via the Registrar of Companies.

In conjunction with the renaming, there has been also an amendment to the company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA). Share holders approved the decision to re-dub in a special resolution that was passed through postal ballot on 10 March 2025. The report of the scrutinizer on the results of the voting appeared on March 9, 2025

The name change was initially approved on Feb. 6, 2025, by the company’s board of directors subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. This rebranding applies solely to the corporate entity and does not change the Zomato brand or its app identity.

The move is part of a broader strategic plan to establish closer ties to the company’s changing business interests beyond food delivery. The company has widely expanded its verticals, with various business verticals now operating under its banner.

Blinkit is its quick commerce arm that delivers groceries and other essentials. Hyperpure stands for it’s B2B food supply for restaurants and food businesses. District, which focuses on dining-out experience and events, would allow Zomato to expand beyond food delivery. As part of this transformation, the company’s corporate website will change from zomato. com to eternal. com.

The stock ticker symbol will change from “ZOMATO” to “ETERNAL” on the stock exchange. After acquiring Blinkit, we were referred to “Eternal” internally till now, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

This rebranding was launched in order to distinguish its corporate entity from the Blinkit brand and thereby strengthen its scale-up strategy. The change in name marks an important chapter in Zomato’s story and reflects the company’s desire to diversify its business and build for long-term scale.