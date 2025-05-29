Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|160
|₹0.05 0%
|7,44,000-8.59%
|-
|-
|165
|₹0.1 0%
|48,0000%
|-
|-
|170
|₹0.1 0%
|9,92,0000%
|-
|-
|175
|₹0.1 0%
|1,98,000-26.11%
|16,0000%
|₹60.45 0%
|180
|₹0.15 0%
|10,54,00012.60%
|-
|-
|185
|₹0.2 33.33%
|4,00,000-19.02%
|1,44,0000%
|₹39.65 2.58%
|190
|₹0.2 -20%
|9,42,000-1.46%
|1,50,000-27.18%
|₹34.8 1.45%
|195
|₹0.2 -42.85%
|6,12,000-6.42%
|3,36,000-13.40%
|₹30.8 4.58%
|200
|₹0.35 -36.36%
|48,14,0003.97%
|1,30,000-26.96%
|₹25.9 4.22%
|205
|₹0.4 -38.46%
|12,78,0006.32%
|6,12,0000%
|₹21.2 6%
|210
|₹0.65 -31.57%
|24,68,0005.92%
|5,50,0006.17%
|₹16.4 5.46%
|215
|₹0.9 -37.93%
|21,48,00016.86%
|16,32,0005.56%
|₹12.1 5.21%
|220
|₹1.6 -30.43%
|48,92,00012.40%
|11,84,00031.84%
|₹8.25 3.12%
|225
|₹2.8 -27.27%
|33,56,00017.17%
|60,32,00020.44%
|₹5.4 0%
|230
|₹4.85 -21.77%
|64,06,0009.95%
|40,04,0003.78%
|₹3.4 -5.55%
|235
|₹7.9 -16.4%
|13,88,000-3.34%
|99,68,000-0.14%
|₹2.25 -6.25%
|240
|₹11.7 -11.69%
|24,64,000-5.01%
|56,72,000-5.34%
|₹1.45 -9.37%
|245
|₹15.9 -8.88%
|10,22,000-17.84%
|92,48,000-0.40%
|₹0.95 -13.63%
|250
|₹20.1 -8%
|7,32,000-7.10%
|43,46,000-7.88%
|₹0.6 -14.28%
|255
|₹24.85 -6.22%
|3,92,0002.61%
|72,10,000-5.85%
|₹0.4 -20%
|260
|₹29.6 -5.58%
|5,74,000-3.04%
|24,40,000-1.77%
|₹0.3 -14.28%
|265
|₹35.85 -1.51%
|3,48,0000%
|39,30,000-1.55%
|₹0.2 -20%
|270
|₹40 0%
|4,14,0000.97%
Zomato’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹5,833 Crore, versus ₹3,562 Crore in the previous corresponding period.Read More
The rebranding comes in line with Zomato’s strides beyond the food delivery business into several business segments and is a reflection of the diversified scope of Zomato’s operations.Read More
In conjunction with the renaming, there has been also an amendment to the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA).Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Manappuram Finance, Hindalco, TVS Motor Company, etc.Read More
The Nifty 200 index will also undergo a major restructuring. Under the new additions shall be Motilal Oswal Financial Services.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI Cards, GMR Airports, Zomato, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements, Apollo Tyres, etc.Read More
The food delivery aggregator’s EBITDA stood at ₹162 Crore, against ₹51 Crore in the previous corresponding period.Read More
A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
