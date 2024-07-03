Eternal Ltd Summary

Eternal Limited (formerly known as Zomato Limited) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DC Foodiebay Online Services Private Limited, at New Delhi, dated January 18, 2010. The name of the Company was changed to Zomato Media Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2012 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on April 3, 2020, name of the Company got changed to Zomato Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company on April 9, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Limited and further changed to Eternal Limited effective from March 20, 2025. The Companys technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, other intermediaries such as call center operators serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search/discover restaurants, read/write reviews, upload photos, order food, book tables and make payments while dining-out. On the other hand, the Company provide restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools to acquire customers. It also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients to restaurant partners. The Company provide delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities. In addition, the Company have also entered into an agreement with a global data management system service provider for primarily hosting of platform, billing, collection of payments and data storage. The Company has two core business-to-customer (B2C) offerings Food delivery and Dining-out, in addition to business-to-business (B2B) offering and Hyperpure. Another important part of the business is Zomato Pro, the customer loyalty program of the Company, which encompasses both food delivery and dining-out. Each of the B2C as well as B2B offerings help increase the value of Company platform for customers, enabling them to further attract new customers and deepen engagement with existing customers. The Company believes that each of the offerings also helps improve Assortment, Affordability, Accessibility and Quality (AAAQ) of restaurant food for the customers thereby helping grow the restaurant industry. In 2011, the Company raised the first institutional fund.In 2015, the Company launched food delivery in India.In 2016, the Company launched table reservation. In 2017, the Company currently launched a customer membership program, Zomato Pro.In 2018, the Company added the capability of hyper local delivery platform by acquisition of Carthero Technologies Private Limited. During the year 2018, the Company was awarded Technology Fast 50 Winner by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, INCA Technology/App of the Year by National Restaurants Association of India. The Company was ranked amongst Indias Most Attractive Brands by TRA Research and bagged Young Turk of the Year at India Business Leader Awards 2018.During the year 2019, the Company launched Hyperpure, a B2B supplies business for restaurant partners. It ranked amongst Indias Most Consumer Focused Brands by TRA Research; it was accredited amongst Top Companies: Where India Wants to Work by LinkedIn and ranked amongst Top 10 Overall Publishers by Downloads by AppAnnie.During the year 2020, the company expanded food delivery business across 500 cities in India and acquired Uber Eats India Assets of Uber Eats India Business from Uber India. The Company received the Award for The Best Brand Voice by Twitter. It was awarded Indias most desired brands by TRA Research. The Company ranked as The Top 10 Overall Publishers Downloads by AppAnnie and was ranked amongst Indias most desired brands by TRA Research. As on March 31, 2022, the Company has 28 subsidiaries including 15 direct and 13 indirect subsidiaries, 1 joint venture, and 1 associate Company, in India and abroad.During the financial year 2021-22, the Companys step-down subsidiary, Cibando Ltd., UK, was dissolved on May 18, 2021; Zomato Hungary Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag, Hungary, was deregistered on May 28, 2021; Zomato USA LLC, USA, was deregistered onAugust 17, 2021; Zomato UK Limited, UK, was dissolved on November 16, 2021; Zomato Media Private Limited, Singapore, was striked off on December 07, 2021; Zomato South Africa Proprietary (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, was deregistered on January 03, 2022; and Zomato Canada Inc., Canada, was dissolved on March 22, 2022.During the financial year 2021-22, Zomato Payments Private Limited was incorporated on August 04, 2021. Zomato Financial Services Limited got incorporated on February 25, 2022.During financial year 2021-22, Jogo Technologies Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on December 02, 2021. During the financial year 2021-22, the equity shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) w.e.f. July 23, 2021.During the financial year 2022-23, Blink Commerce Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by virtue of acquiring 33,018 Equity Shares. The Company relaunched Zomaland, the food and entertainment carnival in FY23.In 2024, Company introduced Dish Magic, empowering restaurant partners to craft picture-perfect menus for a delightful ordering and delivery experience.