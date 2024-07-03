iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G R Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

1,391.95
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,450.15
  • Day's High1,452.95
  • 52 Wk High1,860
  • Prev. Close1,448.7
  • Day's Low1,381.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1,078
  • Turnover (lac)378.76
  • P/E18.89
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value771.4
  • EPS76.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,465.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

G R Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,450.15

Prev. Close

1,448.7

Turnover(Lac.)

378.76

Day's High

1,452.95

Day's Low

1,381.8

52 Week's High

1,860

52 Week's Low

1,078

Book Value

771.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,465.77

P/E

18.89

EPS

76.68

Divi. Yield

0

G R Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

G R Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|01:00 PM

GR Infraprojects also secured a ₹903.5 Crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The project is being executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a construction timeline of 30 months.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

G R Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.71%

Non-Promoter- 22.19%

Institutions: 22.19%

Non-Institutions: 3.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G R Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.34

48.34

48.34

48.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,147.38

5,166.82

4,315.21

3,556.08

Net Worth

7,195.72

5,215.16

4,363.55

3,604.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

7,919.17

7,244.45

6,027.75

3,170.66

yoy growth (%)

9.31

20.18

90.11

68.45

Raw materials

-308.88

-106.92

-103.93

-71.93

As % of sales

3.9

1.47

1.72

2.26

Employee costs

-586.41

-454.81

-446.64

-127.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,004.96

1,071.45

1,002.99

446.94

Depreciation

-281.63

-226.83

-186.8

-63.62

Tax paid

-241.06

-290.84

-314.22

0.44

Working capital

395.57

246.03

1,175.41

478.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.31

20.18

90.11

68.45

Op profit growth

-2.23

5.56

129.13

144.35

EBIT growth

-6.53

5.46

129.52

160.89

Net profit growth

-2.53

13.33

18.12

476.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,980.15

9,481.51

8,458.35

7,844.13

6,372.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,980.15

9,481.51

8,458.35

7,844.13

6,372.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

415.49

87.3

66.62

70.16

51.01

View Annually Results

G R Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G R Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vinod Kumar Agarwal

Managing Director

Ajendra Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Vikas Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chander Khamesra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalpana Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

D R Dogra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajan Malhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhir Mutha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G R Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

G R Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as G. R. Agarwal Builders and Developers Limited on December 22, 1995, under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrars of Companies (RoC), Rajasthan, on January 3, 1996. Moreover, the Company had subsequently acquired the running business of a Partnership Firm, M/s Gumani Ram Agarwal, in the same year. The name of Company changed to G R Infraprojects Limited vide a Resolution passed by Shareholders on August 24, 2007, as the Management believed that the activities being undertaken by the Company were reflected in broader terms from the new name. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name was issued by the RoC, Rajasthan on August 31, 2007.The Company is an integrated road Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company experienced in design and construction of various road/ highway projects across 16 States and 1 Union Territory in India. It has also recently diversified intoprojects in the railways/metro and power transmission sector. Presently, the Company is engaged in road construction and infrastructure sector since 1996, with operations spread across various states primarily in India. It has 1 Metal Crash Barrier Plant at Bavla, Gujarat and Emulsion Manufacturing Plants in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and in Guwahati (Assam). The subsidiaries and joint operations of Holding Company also con
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G R Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The G R Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1391.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of G R Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G R Infraprojects Ltd is ₹13465.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G R Infraprojects Ltd is 18.89 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G R Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G R Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G R Infraprojects Ltd is ₹1078 and ₹1860 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G R Infraprojects Ltd?

G R Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.68%, 3 Years at -7.01%, 1 Year at 32.08%, 6 Month at -19.85%, 3 Month at -14.22% and 1 Month at -11.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G R Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G R Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.71 %
Institutions - 22.20 %
Public - 3.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR G R Infraprojects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.