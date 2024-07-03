Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,450.15
Prev. Close₹1,448.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹378.76
Day's High₹1,452.95
Day's Low₹1,381.8
52 Week's High₹1,860
52 Week's Low₹1,078
Book Value₹771.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,465.77
P/E18.89
EPS76.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.34
48.34
48.34
48.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,147.38
5,166.82
4,315.21
3,556.08
Net Worth
7,195.72
5,215.16
4,363.55
3,604.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7,919.17
7,244.45
6,027.75
3,170.66
yoy growth (%)
9.31
20.18
90.11
68.45
Raw materials
-308.88
-106.92
-103.93
-71.93
As % of sales
3.9
1.47
1.72
2.26
Employee costs
-586.41
-454.81
-446.64
-127.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,004.96
1,071.45
1,002.99
446.94
Depreciation
-281.63
-226.83
-186.8
-63.62
Tax paid
-241.06
-290.84
-314.22
0.44
Working capital
395.57
246.03
1,175.41
478.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.31
20.18
90.11
68.45
Op profit growth
-2.23
5.56
129.13
144.35
EBIT growth
-6.53
5.46
129.52
160.89
Net profit growth
-2.53
13.33
18.12
476.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,980.15
9,481.51
8,458.35
7,844.13
6,372.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,980.15
9,481.51
8,458.35
7,844.13
6,372.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
415.49
87.3
66.62
70.16
51.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vinod Kumar Agarwal
Managing Director
Ajendra Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Vikas Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chander Khamesra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalpana Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
D R Dogra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajan Malhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhir Mutha
Reports by G R Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
G R Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as G. R. Agarwal Builders and Developers Limited on December 22, 1995, under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrars of Companies (RoC), Rajasthan, on January 3, 1996. Moreover, the Company had subsequently acquired the running business of a Partnership Firm, M/s Gumani Ram Agarwal, in the same year. The name of Company changed to G R Infraprojects Limited vide a Resolution passed by Shareholders on August 24, 2007, as the Management believed that the activities being undertaken by the Company were reflected in broader terms from the new name. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name was issued by the RoC, Rajasthan on August 31, 2007.The Company is an integrated road Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company experienced in design and construction of various road/ highway projects across 16 States and 1 Union Territory in India. It has also recently diversified intoprojects in the railways/metro and power transmission sector. Presently, the Company is engaged in road construction and infrastructure sector since 1996, with operations spread across various states primarily in India. It has 1 Metal Crash Barrier Plant at Bavla, Gujarat and Emulsion Manufacturing Plants in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and in Guwahati (Assam). The subsidiaries and joint operations of Holding Company also con
Read More
The G R Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1391.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G R Infraprojects Ltd is ₹13465.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G R Infraprojects Ltd is 18.89 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G R Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G R Infraprojects Ltd is ₹1078 and ₹1860 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G R Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.68%, 3 Years at -7.01%, 1 Year at 32.08%, 6 Month at -19.85%, 3 Month at -14.22% and 1 Month at -11.72%.
