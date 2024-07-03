Summary

G R Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as G. R. Agarwal Builders and Developers Limited on December 22, 1995, under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrars of Companies (RoC), Rajasthan, on January 3, 1996. Moreover, the Company had subsequently acquired the running business of a Partnership Firm, M/s Gumani Ram Agarwal, in the same year. The name of Company changed to G R Infraprojects Limited vide a Resolution passed by Shareholders on August 24, 2007, as the Management believed that the activities being undertaken by the Company were reflected in broader terms from the new name. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name was issued by the RoC, Rajasthan on August 31, 2007.The Company is an integrated road Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company experienced in design and construction of various road/ highway projects across 16 States and 1 Union Territory in India. It has also recently diversified intoprojects in the railways/metro and power transmission sector. Presently, the Company is engaged in road construction and infrastructure sector since 1996, with operations spread across various states primarily in India. It has 1 Metal Crash Barrier Plant at Bavla, Gujarat and Emulsion Manufacturing Plants in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and in Guwahati (Assam). The subsidiaries and joint operations of Holding Company also con

