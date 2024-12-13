Invest wise with Expert advice
The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each.
GR Infraprojects also secured a ₹903.5 Crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.
The project is being executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a construction timeline of 30 months.
Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.
