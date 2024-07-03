iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G R Infraprojects Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,381.55
(-1.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

3,424.63

4,619.14

4,361.01

4,653

4,828.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,424.63

4,619.14

4,361.01

4,653

4,828.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

151.75

367.78

47.71

48.25

39.05

Total Income

3,576.38

4,986.92

4,408.72

4,701.25

4,867.56

Total Expenditure

2,752.89

3,571.25

3,286.59

3,387.68

3,540.13

PBIDT

823.5

1,415.67

1,122.12

1,313.57

1,327.43

Interest

214.84

283.36

281.25

238.27

204.74

PBDT

608.66

1,132.31

840.87

1,075.3

1,122.69

Depreciation

126.31

122.25

121.98

120.24

125.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

138.72

175.39

165.75

138.44

186.49

Deferred Tax

-6.02

38.7

26.14

103.28

69.69

Reported Profit After Tax

349.65

795.97

527

713.34

741.09

Minority Interest After NP

0.91

-0.68

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

348.73

796.65

527

713.34

741.09

Extra-ordinary Items

-24.32

306.28

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

373.05

490.37

527

713.34

741.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

36.07

82.39

54.5

73.78

76.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

48.36

48.34

48.34

48.34

48.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.04

30.64

25.73

28.23

27.49

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

10.2

17.23

12.08

15.33

15.34

G R Infraproject: Related NEWS

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|01:00 PM

GR Infraprojects also secured a ₹903.5 Crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The project is being executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a construction timeline of 30 months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|12:39 PM

Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G R Infraprojects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.