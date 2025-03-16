GR Infraprojects Wins ₹4,262 Crore Agra-Gwalior Highway Project

On Thursday, March 13, GR Infraprojects Ltd said it has received Agra-Gwalior greenfield road project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The company was declared the winner of the effective bid on March 13, 2025, according to its regulatory filing.

The project will be implemented on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis, in BOT (Toll) mode. The project has a total value of ₹4,262.78 crore.

The scope of development is performing construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway from Deori village in Agra to Susera village in Gwalior. The project will cover Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

It will also cover overlay, strengthening and safety improvements of the existing Agra-Gwalior (NH-44) section. It has a 910-day completion period from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects Ltd’s net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, increased by 7.8% year-on-year to ₹261.7 crore. The same quarter of the last fiscal had seen the company deliver a net profit of ₹242.7 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 20.6% on-year to ₹1,694.5 crore, from ₹2,134 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA fell 27.1% in the latest September quarter to ₹369.8 crore, compared to ₹507.6 crore in the same period last year.