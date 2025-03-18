iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹4,262 Crore Highway Project from NHAI

18 Mar 2025 , 11:18 PM

GR Infraprojects Ltd has been awarded a letter of acceptance (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway project worth ₹4,262.78 crore. With the construction and improvement of the Agra-Gwalior greenfield road in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the project is set to facilitate inter-state connectivity.

Blended at the 2018-23 NMP is a mission plan for development of the access-controlled six-lane highway from Deori (Agra) to Susera (Gwalior) of total length 88.4 km. The project also involves overlay, strengthening and safety improvements on the Agra-Gwalior section of NH-44 (from 1058 km to 1148 km). The project will be implemented on the DBFOT (BOT-Toll) basis and the completion period would be 910 days from the appointed date.

During Q3 FY25, GR Infraprojects announced a net profit growth of 7.8% YoY at ₹261.7 crore, while the corresponding net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹242.7 crore. Operating revenue fell 20.6% YoY to ₹1,694.5 crore, compared to ₹2,134 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA fell 27.1% YoY to ₹369.8 crore, against ₹507.6 crore in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin was at 21.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 23.8% in Q3 FY24.

Related Tags

  • GR Infraprojects Ltd
  • Letter of Acceptance
  • National Highways Authority of India
  • NHAI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:50 AM
ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:36 AM
Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:28 AM
Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:08 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|11:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.