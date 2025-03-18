GR Infraprojects Wins ₹4,262 Crore Highway Project from NHAI

GR Infraprojects Ltd has been awarded a letter of acceptance (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway project worth ₹4,262.78 crore. With the construction and improvement of the Agra-Gwalior greenfield road in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the project is set to facilitate inter-state connectivity.

Blended at the 2018-23 NMP is a mission plan for development of the access-controlled six-lane highway from Deori (Agra) to Susera (Gwalior) of total length 88.4 km. The project also involves overlay, strengthening and safety improvements on the Agra-Gwalior section of NH-44 (from 1058 km to 1148 km). The project will be implemented on the DBFOT (BOT-Toll) basis and the completion period would be 910 days from the appointed date.

During Q3 FY25, GR Infraprojects announced a net profit growth of 7.8% YoY at ₹261.7 crore, while the corresponding net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹242.7 crore. Operating revenue fell 20.6% YoY to ₹1,694.5 crore, compared to ₹2,134 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA fell 27.1% YoY to ₹369.8 crore, against ₹507.6 crore in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin was at 21.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 23.8% in Q3 FY24.