G R Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,411.25
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

7,919.17

7,244.45

6,027.75

3,170.66

yoy growth (%)

9.31

20.18

90.11

68.45

Raw materials

-308.88

-106.92

-103.93

-71.93

As % of sales

3.9

1.47

1.72

2.26

Employee costs

-586.41

-454.81

-446.64

-127.74

As % of sales

7.4

6.27

7.4

4.02

Other costs

-5,742.81

-5,372.33

-4,235.89

-2,429.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.51

74.15

70.27

76.61

Operating profit

1,281.05

1,310.37

1,241.28

541.73

OPM

16.17

18.08

20.59

17.08

Depreciation

-281.63

-226.83

-186.8

-63.62

Interest expense

-126.86

-139.57

-145.24

-53.32

Other income

132.4

127.48

93.75

22.16

Profit before tax

1,004.96

1,071.45

1,002.99

446.94

Taxes

-241.06

-290.84

-314.22

0.44

Tax rate

-23.98

-27.14

-31.32

0.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

763.89

780.6

688.76

447.39

Exceptional items

-3.08

0

0

135.68

Net profit

760.81

780.6

688.76

583.07

yoy growth (%)

-2.53

13.33

18.12

476.44

NPM

9.6

10.77

11.42

18.38

