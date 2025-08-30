iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹367 Crore Transmission Project

30 Aug 2025 , 12:10 PM

GR Infraprojects Ltd announced it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a transmission project worth ₹367 crore. In an exchange filing, the firm said the award relates to the “Transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (1,500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh Phase III and from Neemuch (1,000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh Phase II”, secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process (TBCB).

Scope of the Project

The project involves major infrastructure works, including:

  • Establishment of a 2×500 MVA, 400/220 kV substation at Handiya with two 125 MVAr, 420 kV bus reactors.

  • Creation of a new 220 kV bus section (third) with sectionaliser and augmentation of three 500 MVA ICTs (7th, 8th and 9th).

  • Construction of 220 kV line bays: three for renewable energy interconnections and one for Purvah Green Power Pvt Ltd.

  • Installation of a 125 MVAr, 420 kV bus reactor at Pachora PS (Bus Section-II).

  • 400 kV line bays (4 nos.) — two each at Rajgarh (PG) and Pachora PS.

  • Switchable line reactors (4 nos., 420 kV) and associated switching equipment at both Rajgarh and Pachora.

  • Multiple 400 kV double-circuit transmission lines with associated bays and switchable reactors at both ends, including twin moose conductors at Handiya S/s.

Q1 Financials

Alongside the project win, the company reported a 57% year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹244 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with ₹155 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, slipped 2.1% to ₹1,988 crore, down from ₹2,030 crore a year earlier.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • GR Infraprojects
  • Letter Of Intent
  • markets
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.