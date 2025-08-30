GR Infraprojects Wins ₹367 Crore Transmission Project

GR Infraprojects Ltd announced it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a transmission project worth ₹367 crore. In an exchange filing, the firm said the award relates to the “Transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (1,500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh Phase III and from Neemuch (1,000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh Phase II”, secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process (TBCB).

Scope of the Project

The project involves major infrastructure works, including:

Establishment of a 2×500 MVA, 400/220 kV substation at Handiya with two 125 MVAr, 420 kV bus reactors.

Creation of a new 220 kV bus section (third) with sectionaliser and augmentation of three 500 MVA ICTs (7th, 8th and 9th).

Construction of 220 kV line bays: three for renewable energy interconnections and one for Purvah Green Power Pvt Ltd.

Installation of a 125 MVAr, 420 kV bus reactor at Pachora PS (Bus Section-II).

400 kV line bays (4 nos.) — two each at Rajgarh (PG) and Pachora PS.

Switchable line reactors (4 nos., 420 kV) and associated switching equipment at both Rajgarh and Pachora.

Multiple 400 kV double-circuit transmission lines with associated bays and switchable reactors at both ends, including twin moose conductors at Handiya S/s.

Q1 Financials

Alongside the project win, the company reported a 57% year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹244 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with ₹155 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, slipped 2.1% to ₹1,988 crore, down from ₹2,030 crore a year earlier.

