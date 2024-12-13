iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G R Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

1,331.95
(-2.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G R Infraprojects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.34

48.34

48.34

48.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,147.38

5,166.82

4,315.21

3,556.08

Net Worth

7,195.72

5,215.16

4,363.55

3,604.42

Minority Interest

Debt

752.93

1,093.67

1,133.62

1,380.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

203.98

66.91

71.29

63.79

Total Liabilities

8,152.63

6,375.74

5,568.46

5,049.17

Fixed Assets

1,383.55

1,510.42

1,544

1,400.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,587.62

86.22

323.63

363.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

23.22

23.58

27.45

0

Networking Capital

3,747.62

4,513.7

3,228.37

2,743.35

Inventories

767.65

884.3

1,021.8

1,058.42

Inventory Days

47.09

53.32

Sundry Debtors

1,722.82

1,850.55

715.54

897.55

Debtor Days

32.97

45.22

Other Current Assets

2,522.24

3,157.93

2,663.37

2,095.95

Sundry Creditors

-826.63

-862.85

-838.11

-844.42

Creditor Days

38.62

42.54

Other Current Liabilities

-438.46

-516.23

-334.23

-464.15

Cash

410.62

241.81

445.03

541.55

Total Assets

8,152.63

6,375.73

5,568.48

5,049.17

G R Infraproject : related Articles

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|01:00 PM

GR Infraprojects also secured a ₹903.5 Crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The project is being executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a construction timeline of 30 months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|12:39 PM

Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR G R Infraprojects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.