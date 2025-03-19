Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bajaj Auto: The automaker announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as managing director and chief executive officer. His appointment shall be effective for a term of five years, effective April 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval. Also, the has approved an additional investment of ₹1,500 Crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant informed the bourses that it is planning to issue unsecured, non-convertible debentures worth ₹4,000 Crore on March 20, 2025. The issue shall be on a private placement basis. The NCDs shall be issued at a coupon rate of 7.26% per annum and shall have a tenure of 15 years.

GR Infraprojects: The infrastructure business stated that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway development project worth ₹4,262.78 Crore. The contract includes construction and improvement of Agra-Gwalior greenfield across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta Group unit announced that it has been fined ₹5.42 Lakh each by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for non compliance of board composition norms under Regulation 17(1) of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker informed the stock exchanges that it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for manufacturing and marketing apalutamide tablets, 60 mg. As per the company, it is a generic equivalent of Erleada tablets, 60 mg.

