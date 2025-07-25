iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

25 Jul 2025 , 11:48 AM

GR Infraprojects Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has successfully emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. The order received is for the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road in Jharkhand.

The bids for this project opened on July 24, 2025. The company has secured the position of L-1 bidder for this project, granted by the State Authority of Jharkhand.

The project includes the construction of a 26.6 km long bypass. The project has an approximate value of ₹290.23 Crore. The company is to execute the project on an EPC basis. 

GR Infra plans to complete the project within a period of 24 months from the appointed date.

The business posted a 27% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹403 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged a net profit of ₹553 Crore. The business said that its revenue from operations slipped 8.5% to ₹2,275 Crore. In the year-ago period, the revenue from operations stood at ₹2,485 Crore.

The company said that its orderbook stood at ₹19,179.90 Crore as of March 31, 2025. The company was also announced as an L1 bidder for four orders. These orders were collectively worth ₹5,166.34 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • GR Infraprojects
  • GR Infraprojects News
  • GR Infraprojects Project
  • GR Infraprojects Results
  • GR Infraprojects Road Project
  • GR Infraprojects Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:48 AM
JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:45 AM
V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:32 AM
NTPC Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise Funds on Private Placement Basis

NTPC Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise Funds on Private Placement Basis

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:26 AM
Nestlé India Q1FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.4%; Revenue Rises 5.86%

Nestlé India Q1FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.4%; Revenue Rises 5.86%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:23 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.