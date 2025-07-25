GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

GR Infraprojects Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has successfully emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. The order received is for the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road in Jharkhand.

The bids for this project opened on July 24, 2025. The company has secured the position of L-1 bidder for this project, granted by the State Authority of Jharkhand.

The project includes the construction of a 26.6 km long bypass. The project has an approximate value of ₹290.23 Crore. The company is to execute the project on an EPC basis.

GR Infra plans to complete the project within a period of 24 months from the appointed date.

The business posted a 27% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹403 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged a net profit of ₹553 Crore. The business said that its revenue from operations slipped 8.5% to ₹2,275 Crore. In the year-ago period, the revenue from operations stood at ₹2,485 Crore.

The company said that its orderbook stood at ₹19,179.90 Crore as of March 31, 2025. The company was also announced as an L1 bidder for four orders. These orders were collectively worth ₹5,166.34 Crore.

