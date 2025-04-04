iifl-logo
GR Infraprojects Bags ₹1,06.5 Crore Arbitration Award

4 Apr 2025 , 11:49 AM

GR Infraprojects confirmed that they have received an arbitration award of ₹1,06.5 crore from an arbitration held against Bihar Government in relation to a dispute under an EPC contract for the Bhagalpur Bypass on NH-80.

The Arbitral Tribunal ruled in favour of the company, ordering the government to pay the said amount plus interest at the rate of 12% per annum from the date of the award until payment.

Its Q3 FY25 net profit grew 7.8% YoY to ₹261.7 crore, against ₹242.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operations revenue was down 20.6% YoY at ₹1,694.5 crore, from ₹2,134 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA fell also by 27.1% YoY to ₹369.8 crore versus ₹507.6 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin was 21.8%, down from 23.8% in the prior-year quarter.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of GR Infraprojects is currently trading at ₹1057 on April 4, 2025, which is a 1.91% dip from the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 22% dip in the last one year, and 8% gain in the last one month.

