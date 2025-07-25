iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 25th July 2025

25 Jul 2025 , 08:30 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Adani Enterprise: The business informed the exchanges that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with MetTube Mauritius Private Limited (MetTube) to form an equal joint venture in the copper tubes segment. As part of this agreement, the company plans to offload a 50% stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Bharat Electronics: The PSU announced that it secured orders worth ₹563 Crore since its last disclosure on June 30, 2025. The new orders are throughout a range of critical defence equipment and systems. The other order components include active antenna array units, seekers, target acquisition, etc.

GR Infraprojects: The business said that it successfully emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. The order received by the company is for the construction of the Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road. The order is for a project situated in Jharkhand. The order value is ₹290.23 Crore.

Wipro: The IT giant announced that it has secured a multi-year strategic contract from Saudi electric business National Grid SA for modernisation of their client’s meter data platform. The business will implement a smart meter data management (MDM) system for the transmission network.

Karur Vysya: The business posted a 13.50% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹521 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. In the same quarter year-ago, the business logged a net profit of ₹459 Crore.

