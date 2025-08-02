iifl-logo

GR Infraprojects Q1 Profit Surges 57% YoY to ₹244 Crore

2 Aug 2025 , 10:35 PM

GR Infraprojects Ltd posted a strong profit growth in the June quarter. The company reported consolidated net profit rising 57% year-on-year to ₹244.06 crore in Q1 FY26. This is compared to ₹155.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The sharp rise in profitability came despite a marginal decline in the company’s revenue from operations. Revenue from operations dipped 2.09% YoY to ₹1,987.79 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹321.13 crore. Thereby registering a 44.43% increase over ₹222.34 crore reported in the same quarter of FY25. This surge is signalling improved operational efficiency and project execution.

Segment-wise, revenue from the build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity vertical contracted 6.81% YoY. This contarction reported ₹1,559.01 crore in the June quarter, indicating a slowdown in project inflows or completions under this segment.

In contrast, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment recorded robust growth. It reported revenue increasing 10.17% year-on-year to ₹271.55 crore. This move is evidently highlighting traction in core infrastructure development contracts.

GR Infraprojects continues to operate in the infrastructure development space through both EPC and BOT models, undertaking large-scale projects in road construction and related civil works across India.

