GR Infraprojects Declares ₹12.50 Interim Dividend for FY25

GR Infraprojects Ltd said its board has approved payment of interim dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share for the FY 2024-25. The dividend is on a face value of ₹5 per share.

This announcement comes after the board met on March 7, 2025 and approved the decision. The record date for eligible shareholders is fixed as March 13, 2025. The interim dividend will be paid in amounts and time prescribed by law, the company assured.

GR Infraprojects’ standalone net profit for the third quarter of 2025 rose 7.8% on-year to ₹261.7 crore. The company had posted net profit of ₹242.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Q3FY25 operational revenues were lower by 20.6% at ₹1,694.5 crore (₹2,134 crore in Q3FY24). In Q3FY25, EBITDA was reported at ₹369.8 crore, representing a decline of 27.1% on a YoY basis, compared to ₹507.6 crore in the previous corresponding quarter.