G R Infraprojects Ltd Summary

G R Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated as G. R. Agarwal Builders and Developers Limited on December 22, 1995, under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrars of Companies (RoC), Rajasthan, on January 3, 1996. Moreover, the Company had subsequently acquired the running business of a Partnership Firm, M/s Gumani Ram Agarwal, in the same year. The name of Company changed to G R Infraprojects Limited vide a Resolution passed by Shareholders on August 24, 2007, as the Management believed that the activities being undertaken by the Company were reflected in broader terms from the new name. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to Change of Name was issued by the RoC, Rajasthan on August 31, 2007.The Company is an integrated road Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company experienced in design and construction of various road/ highway projects across 16 States and 1 Union Territory in India. It has also recently diversified intoprojects in the railways/metro and power transmission sector. Presently, the Company is engaged in road construction and infrastructure sector since 1996, with operations spread across various states primarily in India. It has 1 Metal Crash Barrier Plant at Bavla, Gujarat and Emulsion Manufacturing Plants in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and in Guwahati (Assam). The subsidiaries and joint operations of Holding Company also construct, maintain, operate and transfer the infrastructure facilities like roads on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.As part of in-house integrated model, the Company has developed in-house resources with key competencies to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion that includes its design and engineering team, 4 manufacturing units situated at Udaipur (Rajasthan), Guwahati (Assam), Sandila (Uttar Pradesh) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for manufacturing/ fabrication of bitumen, thermoplastic road-marking paint, road signage, metal crash barriers and electric poles. Apart from roads, the Companyis diversifying into other infrastructure segments such as Railways, Metro and Power Transmission.In 1997, the Company started with construction of a road project for the Public Works Department (PWD), Rajasthan with a valueof Rs. 265 Lakhs. In 2001, the Company moved into the field of development of infrastructure projects with its first BOT Project.In 2006, the Company established a centralized workshop with fabrication facilities at NH 8, Balicha Bypass, Udaipur, for reducing equipment downtime.In 2009, the Company commenced operations at the bitumen emulsion/PMB manufacturing unit at Kaladwas in Rajasthan, having annual installed capacity of 30,000 MT.In 2011, major investments were done by India Business Excellence Fund I, India Business Excellence Fund and IDFC Investment Advisors Limited in the form of subscription to Equity Shares .In 201 3, the Company completed construction of the Shillong Bypass Project, awarded in 2011, 10 months prior to the contractual Commercial Operations Date (COD).In 2014, the Company commenced operations at its second bitumen emulsion manufacturing unit at Amingaon, Assam, having annual installed capacity of 30,000 MT.In 2015, the Company commenced operations at its fabrication and galvanization unit for metal crash barriers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat having installed capacity of 24,000 MT.In 2016, the Company completed its first BOT project on Hybrid Annuity Mode awarded by NHAI with a Bid Project Cost of Rs 13,670 million, 38 days ahead of contractual Commercial Operations Date (COD).In 2018, the Company was awarded first railway project. It completed 393 Km Nagaurpur-Mukundgarh, a state HAM project, awarded in 2017, 13 months ahead of scheduled Commercial Operations date (COD).In 2019, the Company commenced operations at its Companys third bitumen emulsion manufacturing unit at Sandila, Uttar Pradesh.In 2020, the Company expanded an OHE Mast manufacturing unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.In 2021, the Company was awarded for undertaking two metro projects in Bangalore & Noida Metro. During the year, it established Power Transmission and Distribution Division.In 2022, the Company established Tunnels Division.As on 31st March 2022, the Company was having 18 Subsidiaries and 14 Joint Ventures. During the Financial Year 2021-22, Company has incorporated 3 wholly owned subsidiaries and 2 foreign companies, which ceased to be its subsidiaries.The equity shares were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 19th July 2021. During the Financial Year 2022-23, the Company acquired seven wholly owned subsidiaries, GR Bhimasar Bhuj Highway Private Limited; GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway Private Limited; GR Ujjain Badnawar Highway Private Limited; GR Bamni Highway Private Limited; GR Madanapalli Pileru Highway Private Limited; GR Govindpur Rajura Highway Private Limited and Rajgarh Transmission Limited. GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited has ceased to be Companys subsidiary effective December 12, 2022. In 2022-23, the Company completed Reengus- Sikar (BOT); Nagaur-Mukundgarh (HAM); Phagwara-Rupnagar (HAM); Porbandar-Dwarka (HAM); Handia-Varanasi (HAM); Akkalkot-Solapur (HAM); Sangli-Solapur (HAM); Gundugolanu-Devarapalli (HAM) and Aligarh-Kanpur (HAM) road projects. In 2022-23, 10 projects were made operational. The Company diversified into Ropeways, tunnel works and development of Multi Model Logistics Parks.