To the Members of G R Infraprojects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of G R Infraprojects Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information which includes Seven Joint Operations (hereinafter referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive Income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have

fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 54 of the standalone financial statements, regarding an ongoing regulatory matter which is sub-judice before Ld. Court of Special Judge, CBI, Assam. Pending conclusion of the matter and outcome of the same, no adjustments have been made to the standalone financial statement in this regard.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for long term Construction contracts (as described in note 2.2(l) and 22 of the standalone financial statement) The Companys significant portion of business is undertaken through long term construction contracts which is in nature of engineering, procurement and construction basis. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: Revenue from these contracts, where the performance obligation satisfied over time, is recognised in proportion to the stage of completion of the contract. The stage of completion is assessed by reference to survey of work performed. • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys processes and controls for revenue recognition process, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls over revenue recognition. Revenue recognition from these contracts involves significant degree of judgments and estimation including identification of contractual obligations, the Companys rights to receive payments for performance obligation completed till date which includes measuring and recognition of contract assets, change of scope and determination of onerous obligations which include estimation of contract costs. • Performed test of details, on a sample basis, and read the underlying customer contracts for terms and conditions, verified underlying supporting used in the determination of stage of completion and other relevant supporting documents such as certified invoice from independent engineers of the customer or authorized representative of customer, correspondence with customer etc. Revenue recognition is significant to the financial statements based on the quantitative materiality and nature of construction contracts involves significant judgements as explained above. Accordingly, we considered this as a key audit matter. • Performed analytical audit procedures for analysing project profitability over a period including for identification of low or negative margin project. Assess the level of provisioning required, if any for any loss/negative margin projects including for onerous obligations. • Performed additional procedures in respect of material year- end balance of contract assets i.e. tested basis of measuring of contract assets and certification from independent engineers of the customer or authorized representative of the customer in the subsequent to year end. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made by the company in accordance with Ind AS 115. Impairment assessment of the Companys interest in Operational Hybrid Annuity (HAM) Assets operated under Service Concession Arrangements (as described in note 2.2(i) and 5 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has investments in operational HAM assets which are Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: operated under concession agreement. • Assessed the Companys accounting policies with As per requirement of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets”, the management reviews at each reporting period whether there are any respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets”. indicators of impairment of the investments and where impairment indicators exist, the management estimates the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. The value in use of the underlying businesses is determined based on the discounted cash flow projections. • Tested the design and the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the impairment assessment process including assessment of the Companys valuation methodology used in determining the recoverable amount of its investment. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions • Obtained the managements impairment assessment. used in the discounted cash flow models, such as annuity model, discount rate and future operating and finance cost based on managements view of future business prospects. • Understood and assessed the key assumptions around key driver of the cash flow forecasts including annuity, interest rate, discount rate and future operating income and costs as Accordingly, the impairment of the Companys Interest in operational well as finance costs. HAM asset operated under concession arrangement was determined • Performed testing and sensitivity analysis of key assumptions. to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of investments. • Read and assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Sale of subsidiaries (as described in note 51(H) of the standalone financial statements) During the year, the Company has sold its 100% stake in seven Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: subsidiaries to the Bharat Highways InvIT (InvIT) in exchange of InvIT units as consideration after making certain adjustments which results of above transaction, the company holding 43.56% stake in the InvIT • Obtained managements evaluation relating to assessment of control over the InvIT and accounting of the said transaction. • Read and evaluated the key terms of the underlying agreements along with the necessary approval including audit committee, board and shareholders, as applicable, for the sale of subsidiaries. Pursuant to above transaction, the management has made evaluation of the above transaction both from legal compliance and accounting perspective. Key matters for accounting evaluation whether the sale transaction is to be considered as common • Obtained and read through legal opinion obtained by the Management from independent expert for evaluation of relationship between the Company and InvIT Sponsor. Assessed the objectivity and independence of these experts. control transaction which in turn involves evaluation of control and relationship between the Company and InvITs Sponsor and accounting of investment in associate. • Assessed the accounting treatment and reviewed the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The above transaction involves significant assumptions and judgement and accordingly the same has been considered as key audit matter

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of seven joint operations, whose financial statements include total assets of H 9,947.49 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, and total revenues of Rs,27,273.60 lakhs and net cash inflows of Rs,2,469.52 lakhs for the year ended on that date. These financial statements and other financial information of the said joint operations have been presented solely based on the information compiled by the management and approved by the Board of Directors but not subjected to audit. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of

Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operations, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these unaudited financial statements and other financial information of Joint operations, are not material to the Company.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statement, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of this matter with respect to the financial statements and other financial information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (2)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (2)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 37A to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 55(iii)(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 55(iii)(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity,

including foreign entities ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 52 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where audit trail has been enabled.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragrap Rs. under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements”

of our report of even date

Re: G R Infraprojects Limited (the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

property, plant and equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 4 in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except in respect of immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases.

Description of Property Gross carrying value RsRs.in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold Land Building 259.05 76.08 GR Agarwal Builders and Developers Ltd No 16 Years The tittle deeds are in the erstwhile name of the company

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made hereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory (except goods in transit) has been

physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of the verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory was not noticed in respect of such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 17 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of these standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans

(including perpetual debt) and provided securities

against borrowings by the Companys subsidiaries as given below:

Particulars Securities on behalf of (Rs in Loans (including perpetual debt) Lakhs) (Rs.in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiary companies 8,349.21 63,379.17 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case (including opening balances and accrued interest) - Subsidiary companies 12,479.29 142,515.68

The Company has not provided guarantee, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(b) During the year, the investments made, securities given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans (including perpetual debt) to subsidiary companies are in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided guarantee, security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to any other companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to subsidiary companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. The perpetual debts granted to subsidiary companies during the year are repayable at the discretion of the borrower as per the terms of the agreement.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to subsidiary companies, which are overdue for more than ninety days. The perpetual debts granted to subsidiary companies are repayable at the discretion of the borrower as per the terms of the agreement and hence considered as not overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans granted to subsidiary companies which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As disclosed in Note 5 to the standalone financial statement, during the year, the company has granted perpetual debt to subsidiary companies which are repayable at the discretion of the borrowers as per terms of agreement as stated below and these are granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act.

Particulars Subsidiary Companies (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Perpetual debt 22,072.76 (at the discretion of the borrowers) Percentage of above loans to the total loans outstanding 15.49%

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to any other

companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, guarantees, and securities in respect of which provisions of section 185 of the Act are applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order with respect to section 185 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities and accordingly, the provision of section 186 (except subsection (1) of section 186) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment referred in section 186(1) of the Act and has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Act (as amended).

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder (as amended), to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to EPC project (road and other infrastructure project) and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate

authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except the follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Custom Act, 1962 Customs duty 410.92 December 2012 to August 2016 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Chennai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 681.84 FY 2015-16 and 2016-17 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Delhi State Sale Tax Acts Sales Tax 18.80 FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18 Commercial Tax Tribunal, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax 350.94 FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19 The Assistant Commissionner, Patna 67.99 FY 2018-19 Deputy Commissionner, Rajasthan 54.00 FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19 The Assistant Commissionner, Imphal

Apart from above, the company has deposited RS.01.08 lakhs with various authorities although the same have been disputed with the respective authorities.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans

or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not specifically taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the specific obligations of its subsidiaries and associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate. Hence the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the

year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material

fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected

dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

Annexure 2 of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of

G R Infraprojects Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of G R Infraprojects Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, as prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial

controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

