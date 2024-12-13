iifl-logo-icon 1
G R Infraprojects Ltd AGM

1,306.25
(0.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:49:52 AM

G R Infraproject CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Sep 202415 Aug 2024
Newspaper Publication intimating that 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 10th September 2024. Outcome of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10th September 2024 Scrutinizer Report of Annual General Meeting held on 10th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)

G R Infraproject: Related News

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each.

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

16 Oct 2024|01:00 PM

GR Infraprojects also secured a ₹903.5 Crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

10 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The project is being executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a construction timeline of 30 months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

24 Sep 2024|12:39 PM

Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

