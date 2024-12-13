|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|G R Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd September 2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|G R Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st August 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting including approval of the Non-binding Counter offer received from Bharat Highways InvIT.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|G R Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve: 1. The financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Issuance of Non Convertible Debentures. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024. Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis within the borrowing limit of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|G R Infraprojects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
