GR Infraprojects Wins ₹262 Crore Railway Project

GR Infraprojects Ltd. has been declared the lowest (L-1) bidder for a ₹262.28 crore railway infrastructure project under Western Railway.
The project involves gauge conversion of a 38.9 km track from Kosamba to Umarpada in the Vadodara division, awarded under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.
The scope of work includes:
The financial bid was opened on January 29, 2025, and the project is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date.
Last month, GR Infraprojects received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting Ltd. for a transmission scheme to integrate Bijapur Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Karnataka.
The Karnataka project includes:
The quoted transmission cost for the project is ₹107.7 crore per annum under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model, with a 24-month construction period. GR Infraprojects continues to expand its presence in both railway and power infrastructure, strengthening its project portfolio with key contract wins.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.