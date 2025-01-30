GR Infraprojects Wins ₹262 Crore Railway Project

GR Infraprojects Ltd. has been declared the lowest (L-1) bidder for a ₹262.28 crore railway infrastructure project under Western Railway.

The project involves gauge conversion of a 38.9 km track from Kosamba to Umarpada in the Vadodara division, awarded under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

The scope of work includes:

Earthwork, blanketing, and ballast supply.

Construction of minor and major bridges, station amenities, office buildings, and retaining walls.

Water supply, sanitation, and 30 road under bridges (RUBs).

Complete track linking (excluding rail supply).

The financial bid was opened on January 29, 2025, and the project is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date.

Last month, GR Infraprojects received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting Ltd. for a transmission scheme to integrate Bijapur Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Karnataka.

The Karnataka project includes:

Construction of a 400/220 KV, 5×500 MVA pooling station near Bijapur (Vijayapura).

Building a 400 KV transmission line between Bijapur PS and Raichur.

Development of two 400 KV line bays at Raichur New.

The quoted transmission cost for the project is ₹107.7 crore per annum under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model, with a 24-month construction period. GR Infraprojects continues to expand its presence in both railway and power infrastructure, strengthening its project portfolio with key contract wins.