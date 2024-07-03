Bajel Projects Ltd Summary

Bajel Projects Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 19, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Bajel Projects Ltd., formerly a division of Bajaj Electricals Limited, is a leading company in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business. The Company operates through its four business verticals - Power Transmission, Power Distribution, Monopoles, International EPC and has its own world-class manufacturing facility with state-of-the-art machineries at Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune.With over two decades in business, the Company is the go-to partner for high voltage and extra high-voltage transmission line projects, substations, UG cabling, poles, monopoles, high mast and electrification projects along with feeder separation and lift irrigation projects on a full turnkey basis.BPL has a proven track record for its national and international business with an enviable clientele consisting of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), Torrent Power Ltd , Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), Kenya Power & Lighting Company (KPLC), North Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL), South Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) among others.The Company commenced the Power Transmission and Power Distribution Business from the Effective Date upon transfer of the Demerged Undertaking to the Company as a going concern. the transfer ofthe Demerged Undertaking of BEL to our Company. In 2023, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Power Transmission and Power Distribution Business (Demerged Undertaking) was transferred and vested from Bajaj Electricals Limited to Company. Post Demerger Scheme, the Company is engaged in providing solutions that include EPC and project management for all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. The Companys business comprises of providing end-to-end EPC solutions or any combination of individual services, depending on customers needs and market opportunity. Their business can be broadly segregated into (i) the power transmission EPC sub-segment, which is primarily engaged in construction of EHV transmission lines using lattice towers, monopole, cables, AIS and GIS on turnkey basis; and (ii) the power distribution EPC sub-segment, which is primarily engaged in providing turnkey solutions for power distribution, feeder separation, rural electrification, and underground cabling. In terms of the Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 11,51,01,953 Equity Shares to the shareholders of BEL.