Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Adani Energy Solutions: The business announced that its collection efficiency came in steady at 101.75% y-o-y, while system availability stood at 99.69%. It said that its transmission business under construction order book was reported at ₹77,787 Crore. It said that its Mumbai distribution maintained 99.998% supply reliability.

Tata Consultancy Services: The business reported a 11.70% QoQ decline in its Q3 net profit at ₹10,657 Crore. Revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 2% to ₹67,087 Crore. EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 25.20%. The company declared a third interim dividend of ₹11 per share. Additionally, it announced a special dividend of ₹46 per share.

Biocon: The pharma business has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth ₹4,150 Crore. The indicative price per share is ₹368.35. This represents a discount of 5% to the current market price, directed to fund growth initiatives.

HCLTech: The business said that its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹33,872 Crore. This is a growth of 6% on a Q-o-Q basis. Net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 3.70% to ₹4,076 Crore. This was due to a labour code impact of ₹956 Crore. EBIT margin for the quarter jumped to 18.60%, with a constant currency revenue growth of 4.10% on a Q-o-Q basis. Interim dividend announced by the company for this quarter is ₹12 per share.

NBCC: The business has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics for a healthcare manufacturing and services atmosphere. This marks a strategic step into the healthcare infra space with potential long-term growth opportunities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com