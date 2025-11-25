iifl-logo

Diamond Power Infrastructure Wins ₹276.06 Crore Conductor Order From Adani Energy Solutions

25 Nov 2025 , 11:04 AM

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd announced on Monday that it received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd for a significant supply order valued at ₹276.06 crore. The order relates to the ongoing development of the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat.

The supply order includes 7,668 km of AL 59 Zebra conductors, according to the company’s stock exchange filing. The purchase has been placed on a kilometre rate basis with a PV formula, ensuring price variation adjustments through the execution period.

The project is scheduled for completion by November 23, 2026, as mentioned in the company’s disclosure. Diamond Power clarified that the promoters and group companies do not hold any interest in Adani Energy Solutions, confirming that this order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, part of the Adani Group, is developing major transmission corridors to evacuate renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Kutch. The park is recognised as one of the world’s largest renewable energy developments, with high capacity lines designed to transmit power generated from large scale wind and solar projects under construction.

Diamond Power Infrastructure continues to rebuild its business after completing corporate debt restructuring, and the new order strengthens its order pipeline. The company manufactures conductors, power cables and transformers, and has been gradually securing sizeable projects in the power transmission space.

