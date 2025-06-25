iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Energy Secures ₹44,000 Crore Transmission Orders, Gautam Adani Reveals at AGM

25 Jun 2025 , 11:44 AM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has secured transmission contracts worth approximately ₹44,000 crore, as announced by Gautam Adani during the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

In addition to these wins, the company is currently executing smart metering projects valued at ₹13,600 crore, reflecting its growing presence in India’s power infrastructure sector. Addressing shareholders, Gautam Adani highlighted the Group’s overall financial health, reporting a 7% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue.

The Group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 8.2%, reaching ₹89,806 crore on an adjusted basis. For the full year, total revenues at the Group level stood at ₹2,71,664 crore, while the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio remained stable at 2.6 times, indicating strong financial discipline.

Reflecting on the company’s resilience, Adani noted that the Group faced intense scrutiny and challenges but continued to push forward without compromise. He stated that true leadership is forged during crises, not in comfortable times, and positioned the Group’s progress as a reflection of that principle.

Looking ahead, Adani revealed that the Group plans to spend between $15 billion and $20 billion annually over the next five years. These capital investments will span multiple businesses and are aimed at strengthening India’s infrastructure, with the company calling it not just an investment in growth, but in national potential.

Recalling last year’s progress, Adani pointed out that the Energy Solutions arm had commissioned critical transmission infrastructure, including two 765 kV lines. At the time, the transmission order book was valued at ₹17,000 crore, and the company had secured smart metering orders covering 228 lakh units figures that have now significantly grown.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Energy
  • Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  • Adani Energy Solutions News
  • Annual General Meeting
  • Gautam Adani
  • Transmission Orders
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.