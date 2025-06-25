Adani Energy Secures ₹44,000 Crore Transmission Orders, Gautam Adani Reveals at AGM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has secured transmission contracts worth approximately ₹44,000 crore, as announced by Gautam Adani during the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

In addition to these wins, the company is currently executing smart metering projects valued at ₹13,600 crore, reflecting its growing presence in India’s power infrastructure sector. Addressing shareholders, Gautam Adani highlighted the Group’s overall financial health, reporting a 7% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue.

The Group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 8.2%, reaching ₹89,806 crore on an adjusted basis. For the full year, total revenues at the Group level stood at ₹2,71,664 crore, while the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio remained stable at 2.6 times, indicating strong financial discipline.

Reflecting on the company’s resilience, Adani noted that the Group faced intense scrutiny and challenges but continued to push forward without compromise. He stated that true leadership is forged during crises, not in comfortable times, and positioned the Group’s progress as a reflection of that principle.

Looking ahead, Adani revealed that the Group plans to spend between $15 billion and $20 billion annually over the next five years. These capital investments will span multiple businesses and are aimed at strengthening India’s infrastructure, with the company calling it not just an investment in growth, but in national potential.

Recalling last year’s progress, Adani pointed out that the Energy Solutions arm had commissioned critical transmission infrastructure, including two 765 kV lines. At the time, the transmission order book was valued at ₹17,000 crore, and the company had secured smart metering orders covering 228 lakh units figures that have now significantly grown.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com