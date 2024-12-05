iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

732.95
(-2.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:22:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,115.49

1,115.49

4,231.09

3,929.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,806.05

9,211.16

-254.28

157.1

Net Worth

10,921.54

10,326.65

3,976.81

4,086.61

Minority Interest

Debt

5,166.12

2,601.88

8,548.87

7,864.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16,087.66

12,928.53

12,525.68

11,950.72

Fixed Assets

12.83

8.01

1.1

0.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

9,029.96

6,721.06

6,681.17

6,203.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6,383.79

5,382.66

5,454.69

5,728.41

Inventories

9.91

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

60.36

2.25

0.01

0.08

Debtor Days

0

0.03

Other Current Assets

6,621.1

5,418.23

5,595.37

5,962.53

Sundry Creditors

-99.04

-2.67

-3.71

-9.51

Creditor Days

1.83

4.59

Other Current Liabilities

-208.54

-35.15

-136.98

-224.69

Cash

661.08

816.8

388.72

18.06

Total Assets

16,087.66

12,928.53

12,525.68

11,950.72

Adani Energy Sol : related Articles

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Read More
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Read More
Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

14 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.

Read More
Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Read More
Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

17 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."

Read More
Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

3 Sep 2024|11:06 AM

TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.

Read More
Adani Energy Secures 7 GW Khavda Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures 7 GW Khavda Transmission Project

2 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has gained a total of 26% in the last one year, and almost 1.96% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More

