|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 , 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 25, 2024 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of raising of funds. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Submission of Media Release and Investor Presentation on Unaudited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 29, 2024 Change in Chief Financial Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel , categorized as Senior Management Personnel) (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 29/01/2024)
