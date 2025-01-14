iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

780.15
(1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Adani Energy Sol CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 , 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 25, 2024 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202422 May 2024
Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of raising of funds. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Adani Energy Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Submission of Media Release and Investor Presentation on Unaudited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 29, 2024 Change in Chief Financial Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel , categorized as Senior Management Personnel) (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on: 29/01/2024)

Adani Energy Sol: Related News

Bajel Projects secures transmission line contract from Adani Energy

Bajel Projects secures transmission line contract from Adani Energy

14 Jan 2025|09:11 AM

The contract for the supply of goods and services is expected to be completed within 18 months after the letter of award's issuing.

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

14 Jan 2025|07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

14 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

17 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."

