Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Summary

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited (ATL)) headquartered at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, is the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Portfolio, as fastest growing and the largest private transmission company in India. The Company operates across 14 states, with a portfolio of 19,779 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and more than 46,001 MVA of power transformation capacity from 132 to 765 kilovolts of HVAC systems and 500 kilovolts of HVDC systems. Currently, 15,371 ckm are operational, while 4,408 ckm are under construction. Adani Energy Solutions Limited was incorporated on 9 December, 2013. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of power through India. The Group develops, owns and operates transmission lines across the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Karnataka. Apart from the above, the Group deals in various Bullion commodities.The High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 7 May 2015 sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Power Limited (APL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Mining Private Limited (AMPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, with effect from 1 April 2015, inter alia, provided for Demerger of the Transmission Undertaking of AEL comprising the undertaking, businesses, activities, operations, assets and liabilities pertaining to the Mundra- Zerda Transmission Line and the investment of AEL in ATL into ATL.On 25 November 2015, Adani Transmission announced that the company has acquired 3 Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of PFC Consulting Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited) viz. Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Limited for System Strengthening for IPPs in Chhattisgarh and other Generation Projects in Western Region, Sipat Transmission Limited for Additional System Strengthening for Sipat STPS and Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Limited Additional System Strengthening Scheme for Chhattisgarh IPPs (Part-B). The company has acquired these three companies from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) pursuant to competitive bidding process carried out by PFCCL. With these new acquisitions and upon completion of these projects, ATLs transmission network will increase from 5051 Ckt Km to 6435 Ckt Km.On 8 July 2016, Adani Transmission announced that it has acquired 100% equity share capital of an SPV company North Karanpura Transco Limited (NKTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Transmission Projects Company Limited (RECTPCL) pursuant to competitive bidding process carried out by RECTPCL. NKTL was incorporated in November 2015 by RECTPCL to establish transmission system for immediate evacuation for North Karanpura generation project of NTPC along with creation of 400/220KV sub-station at Dhanbad, Jharkhand on BOOM basis.On 26 July 2016, Adani Transmission announced that it has signed a Purchase Agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Singapore branch for its Indian rupee denominated Masala bond of Rs 500 crore with coupon of 9.1%.On 5 October 2016, Adani Transmission announced the signing of Binding Term Sheet with Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra) to acquire inter-state operational transmission assets viz. 100% stake of Western Region Strengthening System Scheme B (WRSSS B) - around 2089 ckt kms, 100% stake of Western Region Strengthening System Scheme C (WRSSS C) - around 974 ckt kms and 74% shares of R-Infra in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited (PKTCL). PKTCL is a joint venture between R-Infra and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). R-Infra holds 74% equity stake and PGCIL holds 26% equity stake in the company - around 458 ckt kms. On 7 December 2016, Adani Transmission announced that it has executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with R-Infra for acquisition of R-Infras WRSSS transmission assets of approximately 3100 ckt kms.On 7 October 2016, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) announced the acquisition of 74% shares of Maru Transmission Service Company Limited (MTSCL) and 49% shares of Aravali Transmission Service Company Limited (ATSCL). While payment has been made for 100% stake in both the companies, the remaining stake in both the companies will be transferred to ATL in a manner consistent with the Transmission Service Agreement. This acquisition is in sync with ATLs strategy to enhance the value for its stakeholders, through organic as well as inorganic growth. Earlier, on 1 July 2016, Adani Transmission announced that it has signed definitive agreement with GMR Energy Ltd. to acquire 74% Equity Shares of Maru Transmission Service Company Limited (MTSCL) with an option to acquire 100% in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement and applicable consents. On the same, it also announced signing definitive agreement with GMR Energy Ltd. to acquire 49% Equity Shares of Aravali Transmission Service Company Limited (ATSCL) with an option to acquire 100% in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement and applicable consents. MTSCL operates 400 KV S/C Bikaner-Deedwana transmission line and 2X315 MVA, 400/220 KV grid sub-station at Deedwana and other associated works in Rajasthan. ATSCL operates 400 KV S/C Hinduan-Alwar transmission line and 2X315 MVA, 400/220 KV grid sub-station at Alwar and other associated works in Rajasthan. On 3 April 2017, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) announced that it has received the 3 LOIs from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN) to construct, own, operate and maintain three transmission projects in the state of Rajasthan. The projects namely Hadoti Transmission Company Limited (PPP-8), Barmer Transmission Company Limited (PPP 9), and Thar Transmission Company Limited (PPP-10) collectively have approximately 350 Ckt kms of lines and 16 substations with transformation capacity of approx. 600 MVA at voltage level of 132/220 KV. These assets were awarded through a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process. With these Projects, ATL will strengthen its existing significant presence in Rajasthan with 2 operational transmission projects (i.e. Aravali & Maru transmission company Ltd) and Suratgarh Bikaner project, which is under construction.On 5 August 2017, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) announced that the company has acquired 100% equity share capital of two SPV companies namely, Barmer Power Transmission Service Limited (BPTSL) and Thar Power Transmission Service Limited (TPTSL), from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN) on 4 August 2017 pursuant to competitive bidding process carried out by RVPN. These two SPV companies were incorporated in June 2016 by RVPN for development of 132 KV grid sub-stations along with associated transmission lines and associated schemes/works on PPP mode.On 14 August 2017, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) announced that it has acquired 100% equity share capital of SPV company namely, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited (HPTSL), from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN) on 11 August 2017 pursuant to competitive bidding process carried out by RVPN. HPTSL was incorporated in May 2016 by RVPN for development of 220 KV and 132 KV grid sub-stations along with associated transmission lines and associated schemes/works on PPP mode.On 1 November 2017, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Western Region Transmission Maharashtra (WRTM) project and Western Region Transmission Gujarat (WRTG) project, having operational transmission lines aggregating 3063 ckt kms with deal valued at about Rs 1000 crore. With these acquisitions, ATL attains a new milestone of 8500 ckt kms of transmission lines in operation. On 21 December 2017, Adani Transmission (ATL) announced that it has signed a binding Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the Mumbai Generation, Transmission and Distribution (GTD) business from Reliance Infrastructure. Adani Transmission has valued the business at a total consideration of Rs 12101 crore. In addition the Regulatory Assets approved to the extent of Rs 1150 crore for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 will be to the account of the Seller. The GTD business caters to about 3 million customers, making it the countrys largest private sector integrated power utility, entailing about 1,892 MW of power distribution along with generation facilities (500 MW thermal coal based) and over 540 ckt kms of transmission network. The proposed transaction will mark ATLs foray into distribution space and also strengthen Adani Transmissions footprint in the power transmission sector. With this acquisition, apart from largest distribution network, the cumulative transmission network of ATL will reach around 12000 ckt kms, out of which approximate 9540 ckt kms are under operation (including about 1000 ckt kms under process of acquisition) and approximate 2350 ckt kms under various stages of construction. The transformation capacity of ATL will increase to 19,200 MVA from 36 substations (Including 8 EHV Substations under acquisition) spread across the country.On 15 March 2018, Adani Transmission (ATL) announced that it has acquired 100% equity share capital of Fatehgarh-Bhadla Transmission Limited (FBTL) from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) on 14 March 2018 pursuant to tariff based competitive bidding process carried out by PFCCL. FBTL was incorporated in December 2016 by PFCCL to establish transmission system for Ultra Mega Solar Park in Fatehgarh, District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.In 2019, transmission line of 227 ckt km got operational. The Company had 20 direct subsidiaries as on 31st March 2019. During the year 2019-20, it acquired Bikaner-Khetri Transmission Limited from PFC Consulting Limited. It acquired Lakadia Banaskantha Transco Limited, Jam Khambaliya Transco Limited and WRSS XXI (A) Transco Limited from REC Transmission Projects Company Limited. Apart from acquisitions, it incorporated Arasan Infra Private Limited and Sunrays Infra Space Private Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary Company. Adani Electricity Mumbai Services Limited was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary Company, name of which changed to Power Distribution Services Limited subsequently w.e.f. 2nd January 2020. Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited wasincorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary Company of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited a material subsidiary of the Company, which increased the subsidiaries to 28 as on 31st March 2020. The Company had signed the Share Purchase Agreement in December 2019 with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), a material subsidiary company and Qatar Holdings LLC (Investor), and acquired 25.1% equity shares of the AEML with effect from 10th February 2020.The Company had 28 direct subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2020. It acquired Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Limited from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited. It acquired Alipurduar Transmission Limited from Kalpataru Power Transmission Company. It incorporated Adani Transmission Step-One Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary Company. It incorporated AEML SEEPZ Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary Company of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, which is a material subsidiary of the Company. With this, the e total number of subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2021 was 33.The Company had ~13,027 ckt km of operational transmission lines and around 18,455 MVA of power transformation capacity as on 31st March, 2021. The Company had 33 subsidiaries in year 2021. During year 2021, Company acquired Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited from Essel Infraprojects Ltd. in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It acquired Reliance Infrastructures integrated utility comprising generation, transmission and retail electricity distribution (Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited). It acquired MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ). It acquired MP Power Transmission Package-II Limited from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (formerly known as REC Power Distribution Company Limited). It acquired Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Limited and Karur Transmission Limited from PFC Consulting Limited respectively. It incorporated ATL HVDC Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary company, which increased the number of Subsidiaries to 38 as on 31st March 2022.During the year 2023, Company acquired two companies, WRSR Power Transmission Limited and Khavda II-A Transmission Limited. ATL commissioned Green Energy Corridor-II Projects. The Company commissioned 765 kV D/C Lakadia-Banaskanta Line adding new 352 CKM to transmission network. It commissioned Transmission System for Jam Khambaliya Pooling Station and Interconnection of Jam Khambaliya Pooling Station for Providing Connectivity to RE Projects (1500 MW) in Dwarka (Gujarat) and Installation of 400/220 kV ICT along with Associated Bays at CGPL Switchyard. Jam Khambhaliya Pooling Station became operational for providing connectivity to RE projects with transformation capacity of 2000 MVA. It established a 765/400 kV Lakadia PS with transformation capacity of 3000 MVA. It installed 400/220 kV ICT along with Associated Bays at CGPL Switchyard adding 500 MVA to transformation capacity.