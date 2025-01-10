Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 11th Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 ("FY 2023-24/ FY 24”).

Financial Performance

The Audited Financial Statements of your Company as on March 31, 2024, are prepared in accordance with the relevant applicable Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS”) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations”) and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act”).

The summarized financial highlight is depicted below:

(Rs. in crore)

Consolidated Standalone Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 FINANCIAL RESULTS Total Revenue 17218.31 13,840.46 2511.89 1302.79 Total Expenditure other than Financial Costs and Depreciation 10436.15 8775.11 1504.37 716.27 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Costs and Tax 6782.16 5,065.35 1007.52 586.52 Finance Costs 2766.51 2781.47 347.84 416.08 Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment Expense 1776.08 1607.74 0.34 0.15 Profit Before Rate Regulated Activities, Tax and Deferred Assets recoverable/adjustable for the period / year 2,239.57 676.14 659.34 170.29 Net movement in Regulatory Deferral Account Balances - Income/(Expenses) (460.01) 1035.58 - - Profit Before Tax and Deferred Assets recoverable / adjustable for the period / year 1,779.56 1,711.72 659.34 170.29 Total Tax Expenses 580.13 435.33 64.43 0.01 Profit After Tax for the period / year but before Deferred Assets recoverable/adjustable 1,199.43 1,276.39 594.91 170.28 Deferred assets recoverable/adjustable (3.82) 4.21 - - Profit After Tax for the period / year 1,195.61 1,280.60 594.91 170.28 Add / (Less) Share in Joint Venture & Associates - - - - Net Profit / (Loss) after Joint Venture & Associates 1,195.61 1,280.60 594.91 170.28 Other Comprehensive Income - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (0.77) (0.41) (0.02) 0.00 - Tax relating to item that will not be reclassified to Profit & Loss 0.01 (8.36) - - - Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (375.33) (341.59) - (40.49) - Tax relating to items that will be reclassified to Profit & Loss 93.62 71.64 - - Total Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the year (Net of Tax) (282.47) (278.72) (0.02) (40.49) Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the year attributable to the Owners of the Company 890.63 990.42 594.89 129.79 Add / (Less) Share Non-controlling interests 22.51 11.46 - - Net Profit / (Loss) for the year 913.14 1,001.88 594.89 129.79 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 913.14 1,001.88 594.89 129.79

Note: Figures less than Rs. 50,000 are denoted as 0.00

1. There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

2. Previous year figures have been regrouped/ re-arranged wherever necessary.

3. There has been no change in nature of business of your Company.

Performance Highlights Consolidated Financial Results

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company as on March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the relevant applicable IND AS and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations”) and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”), forms part of this Annual Report.

The key aspects of your Companys consolidated performance during the FY 2023-24 are as follows:

Operational Highlights

Your Company, Adani Energy Solutions Limited (formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited) (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the countrys largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,509 ckm and 57,011 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ (Gujarat). AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become Indias leading smart metering integrator with an order book of over 22.80 million meters. AESL, with its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered to the end consumer. AESL is a catalyst for transforming the energy landscape in the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.

The following are some of the operational highlights for FY 2023-24 -

• Commissioned largest 765 kV Warora-Kurnool transmission line strengthening the national grid and facilitating the seamless flow of 4,500 MW of power between Western and Southern regions and bolstering the Southern regions grid for efficient integration of renewable energy sources.

• The 765 kV KBTL (Khavda Bhuj line), with 217 circuit kilometers, will help evacuate about 3 GW of renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat. The project will help shape one of the countrys largest solar and wind farms.

• Commissioned 400 kV Kharghar-Vikhroli double circuit transmission line, establishing the first-ever high voltage 400 kV connection in Mumbai. This will enable an additional 1,000 MW power to be brought into Mumbai, thus meeting the citys fast-growing electricity demand.

• Completed the Karur Transmission Limited (KTL) project by establishing the 400/230 kV, 1000 MVA Pooling Station and an associated transmission line in Tamil Nadu.

• Strong transmission system availability of 99.6% at the portfolio level.

• AEML, the Mumbai distribution business witnessed an increase in the energy consumed by 9.4%. It saw one of the lowest distribution losses of 5.29% in its history and added new consumers, reaching 3.18 million on the back of reliable and affordable power supply.

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Performance on YoY basis -

For FY 2023-24, the operational EBITDA grew by 7% to Rs. 5,695 crore. The transmission business continues to maintain the industryRs.s leading EBITDA margin of 91%. Comparable PAT of Rs. 1,197 crore in FY 2023-24 was 12% higher YoY.

Performance highlights:

• Operational Revenue at Rs. 14,217 crore, up 17% YoY

• Operational EBITDA at Rs. 5,695 crore in full year, up 7% YoY

• Comparable PAT of Rs. 1,197 crore increased by 12% YoY

• Cash Profit of Rs.3,257 crore

Standalone Financial Results:

On standalone basis, your Company registered Total Revenue of Rs. 2,511.89 crore in FY 2023-24 as compared to Rs.1,302.79 crore in FY 2022-23 and Net Profit of Rs. 594.91 crore as compared to Rs. 170.28 crore in FY 2022-23.

The detailed operational performance of your Company has been comprehensively discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Section, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Credit Rating

The Companys financial discipline and prudence is reflected in the strong credit ratings ascribed by rating agencies. The details of credit rating are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Dividend

The Board of your Company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances and keeping in view the tremendous growth opportunities that your Company is currently engaged with, has decided that it would be prudent not to recommend any dividend for the year under review.

Dividend Distribution Policy

The Dividend Distribution and Shareholder Return Policy, in terms of Regulation 43A of the SEBI Listing Regulations is available on your Companys website on www.adanienergysolutions.com/-/media/ Project/Transmission/Investor/documents/Policies/ A210-Dividend-Distribution-Policy-dtd-04012020.pdf

Share Capital

During the year under review, there was no change in the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company. The authorized share capital of your Company is Rs. 1,500 crore and paid-up equity share capital of your Company is Rs.1,115.49 crore.

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

Your Company has outstanding 1,000 Unsecured Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs. 100 crore. These NCDs are listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited.

Public Deposits

There were no outstanding deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Act read with rules made thereunder at the end of FY 2023-24 or the previous financial years. Your Company did not accept any deposit during the year under review.

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

The provisions of Section 186 of the Act, with respect to a loan, guarantee, investment or security are not applicable to your Company, as your Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities which is exempted under Section 186 of the Act. The particulars of loans, guarantee and investments made during the year under review, are given in the notes forming part of the financial statements.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

A list of subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures of your Company is provided as part of the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

During the year under review, your Company formed/ acquired following entities:

Subsidiaries:

• Sangod Transmission Service Limited

• Halvad Transmission Limited

• Arasan Infra Two Limited

• Sunrays Infra Space Two Limited

• Adani Energy Solutions Step-Twelve Limited

• Adani Energy Solutions Step-Thirteen Limited

• KPS1 Transmission Limited

In view of the above, the total number of subsidiaries of your Company, as on March 31, 2024 was 62.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129, 134 and 136 of the Act read with rules made thereunder and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and a separate statement containing the salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in Form AOC-1, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

The annual financial statements and related detailed information of the subsidiary companies shall be made available to the shareholders of the holding and subsidiary companies seeking such information on all working days during business hours. The financial statements of the subsidiary companies shall also be kept for inspection by any shareholders during working hours at your Companys registered office and that of the respective subsidiary companies concerned. In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the audited financial statements, including consolidated financial statements and related information of your Company and audited accounts of each of its subsidiaries, are available on website of your Company at www.adanienergysolutions.com.

Material Subsidiaries

As on March 31,2024, your Company had 3 (three) unlisted material subsidiaries. Your Company has formulated a policy for determining Material Subsidiaries. The policy on Material Subsidiary is available on your Companys website and link for the same is given in Annexure-A of this report.

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Act read with rules made thereunder, the details of developments at the level of subsidiaries and joint ventures of your Company are covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnels

As of March 31, 2024, your Companys Board had seven members comprising of three Executive Directors and four Non-Executive Independent Directors including two Woman Directors. The details of Board and Committee composition, tenure of directors, and other details are available in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

In terms of the requirement of the Listing Regulations, the Board has identified core skills, expertise, and competencies of the Directors in the context of the Companys business for effective functioning. The key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board of Directors are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Appointment/Cessation/Change in Designation of Directors / KMPs

During the year under review, following changes took place in the Directorships / KMPs:

Cessation:

• Mr Bimal Dayal resigned as Chief Executive Officer - Transmission Business and KMP of the Company w.e.f. December 8, 2023 due to another compelling and growing infrastructure execution role at Adani portfolio company, as CEO.

• Pursuant to leadership development process across the Adani portfolio companies, Mr Rohit Soni relinquished his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. March 31, 2024 and transitioned to a new role within Adani portfolio of companies.

The Board places on record the deep appreciation for valuable services and guidance provided by Mr Bimal Dayal and Mr Rohit Soni, during their tenure.

Change in Designation:

• Mr Kandarp Patel was redesignated as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. December 8, 2023.

Appointment:

• Mr Kunjal Mehta was appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) w.e.f. April 1, 2024.

Re-appointment of Director(s) retiring by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, read with rules made thereunder and Articles of Association of your Company, Mr Gautam S. Adani (DIN: 0 0 0 0 6273) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr Gautam S. Adani as Director for your approval. Brief details as required under Secretarial Standard-2 and Regulation 36 of SEBI Listing Regulations, are provided in the Notice of AGM.

Re-appointment of Independent Director

The tenure of Mrs Lisa Caroline MacCallum (DIN: 09064230) as Independent Director of the Company is due for renewal w.e.f. November 30, 2024. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on April 30, 2024 recommended and approved the re-appointment of Mrs Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. November 30, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing AGM.

Terms and conditions for her re-appointment are contained in the Explanatory Statement forming part of the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

Declaration from Independent Directors

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of your Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as an Independent Director. The Independent Directors have also given declaration of compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, with respect to their name appearing in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Key Managerial Personnel:

As on the date of this report, the following are Key Managerial Personnel ("KMPs”) of your Company as per Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act:

• Mr Anil Sardana, Managing Director

• Mr Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer

• Mr Kunjal Mehta, Chief Financial Officer (w.e.f. April 1, 2024)

• Mr Jaladhi Shukla, Company Secretary

Committees of Board

As required under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted various Statutory Committees. Additionally, the Board has formed other governance committees and sub-committees to review specific business operations and governance matters including any specific items that the Board may decide to delegate. As on March 31, 2024, the Board has constituted the following committees / sub-committees.

Statutory Committees:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

• Risk Management Committee

• Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Governance Committees:

• Corporate Responsibility Committee

• Information Technology & Data Security Committee

• Legal, Regulatory & Tax Committee

• Reputation Risk Committee

• Mergers and Acquisitions Committee

• Public Consumer Committee

Details of all the committees such as terms of reference, composition, and meetings held during the year under review are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Number of meetings of the Board

The Board met 6 (six) times during the year under review. The intervening gap between two consecutive board meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The details of board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Independent Directors Meeting

The Independent Directors met on March 20, 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Committees and the Board as a whole along with the performance of the Chairman of your Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between

the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Board Evaluation

The Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board and Committees, experience and competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

At the Board Meeting that followed the above-mentioned meeting of the Independent Directors, the performance of the Board, its Committees, and individual Directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

Board Familiarisation and Training Programme

The Board is regularly updated on changes in statutory provisions, as applicable to the Company. The Board is also updated on the operations, key trends and risk universe applicable to the Companys business. These updates help the Directors in keeping abreast of key changes and their impact on the Company. An annual strategy retreat is conducted by the Company where the Board provides its inputs on the business strategy and long-term sustainable growth for the Company. Additionally, the Directors also participate in various programmes /meetings where subject matter experts apprise the Directors on key global trends. The details of such programmes are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Act, the Company has framed a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters ("Remuneration Policy”) which is available on the website of your Company at https://www.adanienergysolutions.com/investors/ corporate-governance.

The Remuneration Policy for selection of Directors and determining Directors independence sets out the guiding principles for the NRC for identifying the persons who are qualified to become the Directors. Your Companys Remuneration Policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements.

The Remuneration Policy is in consonance with existing industry practice.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy.

Board Diversity

Your Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to the diversity of the Board of Directors. The said Policy is available on your Companys website and link for the same is given in Annexure-A of this report.

Succession Plan

Your Company has an effective mechanism for succession planning which focuses on orderly succession of Directors, Key Management Personnel and Senior Management. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) implements this mechanism in concurrence with the Board.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board, to the best of their knowledge and based on the information and explanations received from the management of your Company, confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

f. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Internal Financial control system and their adequacy

The details in respect of internal financial controls and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Risk Management

The Company has a structured Risk Management Framework, designed to identify, assess and mitigate risks appropriately. The Board has formed a Risk Management Committee (RMC) to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The RMC is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The major risks identified by the businesses are systematically addressed through mitigation actions on a continual basis. Further details on the Risk Management activities, including the implementation of risk management policy, key risks identified and their mitigations are covered in Management Discussion and Analysis section, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Board Policies

The details of various policies approved and adopted by the Board as required under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations are provided in Annexure - A to this report.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The details of the CSR Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. The CSR policy is available on the website of your Company at https://www.adanienergysolutions.com/investors/ corporate-governance. The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed and forms part of this report. The Company has spent more than 2% of the average net profits of the Company, during the three years immediately preceding financial year.

The Chief Financial Officer of your Company has certified that CSR spends of your Company for FY 2023-24 have been utilized for the purpose and in the manner approved by the Board of the Company.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, is presented in a section forming part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Corporate Governance Report

Your Company is committed to maintain highest standards of corporate governance practices. The Corporate Governance Report, as stipulated by SEBI Listing Regulations, forms part of this Integrated Annual Report along with the required certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary, regarding compliance of the conditions of corporate governance, as stipulated.

In compliance with corporate governance requirements as per the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated and implemented a Code of Conduct for all Board members and senior management personnel of your Company ("Code of Conduct”), who have affirmed the compliance thereto. The Code of Conduct is available on the website of your Company at https://www.adanienergysolutions.com/-/ media/Project/Transmission/Investor/documents/ Policies/A29-ATL-Code-of-Conduct-for-Board-and- Senior-Management--dtd-04012020.pdf

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

In accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulations, the BRSR for the FY 2023-24, describing the initiatives taken by your Company from an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) perspective, forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. In addition to BRSR, the Integrated Annual Report of the Company provides an insight on various ESG initiatives adopted by the Company. The ESG disclosures including BRSR Core have been independently assured by M/s. TUV India Private Limited.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the draft annual return as on March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act is made available on the website of your Company and can be accessed using the https://www.adanienergysolutions.com/-/media/Project/ Transmission/Investor/documents/Annual-Return/ AESL-FormMGT7--JS-fnl--31032024.pdf.

Transactions with Related Parties

All transactions with related parties are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. An omnibus approval from Audit Committee is obtained for the related party transactions which are repetitive in nature.

All transactions with related parties entered into during the year under review were at arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, the SEBI Listing Regulations and your Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions.

The Audit Committee comprise solely of the Independent Directors of your Company. The members of the Audit Committee abstained from discussing and voting in the transaction(s) in which they were interested.

During FY 2023-24, your Company has not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, in Form AOC 2, is not applicable.

Your Company did not enter into any related party transactions during the year under review, which could be prejudicial to the interest of minority shareholders.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions is available on your Companys website and can be accessed using the link https://www.adanienergysolutions.com/investors/ corporate-governance.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has filed half yearly reports to the stock exchanges, for the related party transactions.

Statutory Auditors & Auditors Report

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Act read with rules made thereunder, as amended, M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 001076N/N500013) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of your Company, for the first term of five years till the conclusion of 15th AGM of your Company to be held in the year 2028.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified to continue as Statutory Auditors and are eligible to hold office as Statutory Auditors of your Company.

Representative of Statutory Auditors of your Company attended the previous AGM of your Company held on July 19, 2023.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

Explanation to Auditors Comment:

The Auditors Qualification has been appropriately dealt with in Note No. 52 to the Standalone Financial Statement and Note No. 64 to the Consolidated Financial Statement.

Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, read with the rules made thereunder, the Board has re-appointed M/s. Chirag Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of your Company for FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year under review is provided as Annexure-B of this report.

Secretarial Audit of Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary

As per the requirements of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Practicing Company Secretaries appointed by respective material subsidiaries of the Company undertook secretarial audit of these subsidiaries for FY 2023-24. Each secretarial audit report confirms that the relevant material subsidiary has complied with the provisions of the Act, rules, regulations and guidelines and that there were no deviations or non- compliances. The secretarial audit reports of each material subsidiary forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, your Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standard-1 and Secretarial Standard-2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Reporting of frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor of your Company have not reported any instances of fraud committed in your Company by Companys officers or employees, to the Audit Committee, as required under Section 143(12) of the Act.

Particulars of Employees

Your Company had 4,959 (consolidated basis) employees as of March 31, 2024.

The information required under Section 197 of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, relating to percentage increase in remuneration, ratio of remuneration of each Director and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) to the median of employees remuneration are provided in Annexure-C of this report.

The statement containing particulars of employees, as required under Section 197 of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. However, in terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Integrated Annual Report is being sent to the shareholders and others entitled thereto, excluding the said annexure, which is available for inspection by the shareholders at the Registered Office of your Company during business hours on working days of your Company. If any shareholder is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such shareholder may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

As per the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, your Company has laid down a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy and has constituted Internal Complaints Committees (ICs), at all relevant locations across India to consider and resolve the complaints related to sexual harassment. The ICs includes external members with relevant experience. The ICs, presided by senior women, conduct the investigations and make decisions at the respective locations. The Company has zero tolerance on sexual harassment at the workplace. The ICs also work extensively on creating awareness on relevance of sexual harassment issues, including while working remotely. The employees are required to undergo a mandatory training/ certification on POSH to sensitize themselves and strengthen their awareness.

During the year under review, one complaint pertaining to POSH was received and redressed.

All new employees go through a detailed personal orientation on anti-sexual harassment policy adopted by your Company.

Vigil Mechanism

Your Company has adopted a whistle blower policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for directors and employees in confirmation with Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations, to facilitate reporting of the genuine concerns about unethical or improper activity, without fear of retaliation.

The vigil mechanism of your Company provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of whistle blowers who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

No person has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The said policy is uploaded on the website of your Company at https:// www.adanienergysolutions.com/-/media/Project/ Transmission/Investor/documents/Policies/A13-ATL- Whistle-Blower-Policy-dtd-04012020.pdf

During the year under review, your Company had received & resolved 1 (One) whistle blower complaint.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is provided as Annexure-D of this report.

Cyber Security

In view of increased cyber attack scenarios, the cyber security maturity is reviewed periodically and the processes, technology controls are being enhanced in-line with the threat scenarios. Your Companys technology environment is enabled with real time security monitoring with requisite controls at various layers starting from end user machines to network, application and the data.

Code for prevention of insider trading

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct ("Code”) to regulate, monitor and report trading in Companys shares by Companys designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/ dealing in Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI”). The Code covers Companys obligation to maintain a digital database, mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. Further, it also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website and link for the same is given in Annexure-A of this report.

The employees are required to undergo a mandatory training / certification on this Code to sensitize themselves and strengthen their awareness.

General Disclosures

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items, as there were no transactions/events of these nature during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of Shares (Including Sweat Equity Shares) to employees of your Company under any scheme.

3. Significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and your Companys operation in future.

4. Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by your Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under Section 67(3)(c) of the Act).

5. Application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

6. One time settlement of loan obtained from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

7. Revision of financial statements and Directors Report of your Company.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors are highly grateful for all the guidance, support and assistance received from the Government of India, Governments of various states in India, concerned Government Departments, Financial Institutions and Banks. Your Directors thank all the esteemed shareholders, customers, suppliers and business associates for their faith, trust and confidence reposed in your Company.

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the dedicated efforts and consistent contribution made by the employees at all levels, to ensure that your Company continues to grow and excel.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Gautam S. Adani Date: April 30, 2024 Chairman Place: Ahmedabad (DIN: 00006273)

ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

Annexure- A to the Directors Report