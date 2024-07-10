iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Delta Corp posts 68% decline in Q1 net profit; stock tumbles ~5%

10 Jul 2024 , 02:12 PM

Delta Corp Ltd reported a 68.04% YoY fall in net profit to ₹21.7 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Following this development, the company’s counter slipped over 5% to an intraday low of ₹135.60 on NSE.

At around 10.37 AM, Delta Corp was trading 4.72% lower at ₹136.13, against the previous close of ₹142.87 on NSE.

Delta Corp reported a quarterly net profit of ₹67.9 Crore in a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 30.3% to ₹180.7 Crore, down from ₹259.3 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

In Q4 this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 68.2% to ₹30.5 Crore from ₹95.8 Crore the previous year.

The EBITDA margin was 16.9% in the reporting quarter, compared to 36.9% in the same period last fiscal year. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Delta Corp also announced that its board has accepted the nomination of Tara Subramaniam and Pankaj Razdan as Additional Directors designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors for a five-year term.

The stock has gained more than 20% in the last month, but it is currently trading lower than the month’s high, which was hit on June 19. However, the stock has fallen dramatically during the last year, by more than 41%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Delta Corp
  • Delta Corp News
  • Delta Corp Q1
  • Delta Corp Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.