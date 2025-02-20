Delta Corp’s Deltatech Gaming to Merge with Head Digital Works in Strategic Deal

Delta Corp and its subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming, have entered into a strategic agreement with Head Digital Works. Under this deal, Head Digital Works will acquire a 51% stake in Deltatech Gaming.

Following the acquisition, Deltatech Gaming will be merged with Head Digital Works to strengthen its presence in the online gaming industry. As part of the transaction, Delta Corp will secure a 5.7% shareholding in Head Digital Works. Head Digital Works is known for its flagship online gaming platform, ‘A23,’ which enhances its market position.

The company posted a 3.5% YoY rise in net profit at ₹35.7 crore for Q3, ending December 31, 2024. Revenue from operations declined by 7.5% YoY to ₹194.3 crore in Q3. EBITDA witnessed a sharp decline of 42.4% to ₹32.2 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Delta Corp closed at ₹97.67 which is a 2.21% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 31% dip in the last one year, and 10% dip in the last one month.