Delta Corp Ltd

Delta Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

110.31
(0.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

DELTA CORP LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.07

078,854.43-63.480282.4245.21

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

48.7

306.1922,933.8373.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

737.15

35.1814,184.09131.941.361,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

274

33.112,997.9385.963.33510.3951.59

Equinox India Developments Ltd

EMBDL

142.37

08,143.65-15.2604.8379.21

Delta Corp: RELATED NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

14 Jan 2025|07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.


Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.


Delta Corp okays demerger of hospitality and real estate business

Delta Corp okays demerger of hospitality and real estate business

25 Sep 2024|12:33 PM

The demerger is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete, depending on clearances from shareholders, stock exchanges, and SEBI.


Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.


Delta Corp posts 68% decline in Q1 net profit; stock tumbles ~5%

Delta Corp posts 68% decline in Q1 net profit; stock tumbles ~5%

10 Jul 2024|02:12 PM

The company's revenue from operations decreased by 30.3% to ₹180.7 Crore, down from ₹259.3 Crore in the previous fiscal year.


Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.


Delta Corp shares surge ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

Delta Corp shares surge ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

9 Jul 2024|03:14 PM

Over the past month, Delta Corp's stock has gained over 18%. 



