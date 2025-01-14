Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

DELTA CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - Scheme of Arrangement

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

DELTA CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

DELTA CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 09.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Strategic Investment Shifting of Registered Office

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024