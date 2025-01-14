|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|DELTA CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Scheme of Arrangement
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|DELTA CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Scheme of Arrangement
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|DELTA CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 09.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Strategic Investment Shifting of Registered Office
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Audited Results & Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting dated 07th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
