To the Members of

Delta Corp Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Delta Corp Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Contingent liability for Goods and Service Tax demands Our audit procedures included, but were not limited, to the following: (Refer note 1C(l) for the accounting policy on provisions and contingent liabilities and note 33 of the standalone financial statements for contingent liabilities) • Obtained an understanding of the managements process for updating the status of the GST matter, assessment of accounting treatment in accordance with Ind AS 37. The Company along with three subsidiary companies had received show cause notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for alleged short payment of Goods and Service Tax (GST) aggregating 23,207.30 Crores for periods from 1st July 2017 to 30th November 2022. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around above process. The amounts claimed under the above notices are inter alia based on the gross bet value/face value of all games played at the casinos/online platform and short payment of GST on consideration received towards entry to the casino/ gross rake amount collected from online platform during the above-mentioned period. This matter has been an industry issue and multiple representations have been made by the industry participants to the Government in this regard. The Company / subsidiary company have filed Write petitions and have obtained Stay order from respective High Courts. • Obtained an understanding of the GST matters pending against the Company and discussed the key developments with the management. We also tested the independence, objectivity and competence of management experts involved in the matter. Total demand from above matters on the Company aggregates to 11,767.81 Crores, has been disclosed as contingent liability based on managements assessment in accordance with external legal advice obtained by the management. • Obtained direct confirmation from the external legal counsel handling GST litigation with respect to the legal determination of the liability arising from such litigation, and assessment of resulting contingent liability disclosures in the financial statements in accordance with requirements of Ind AS 37. The amounts involved are material and the application of accounting principles, as given under Ind AS 37, in order to determine the amount to be recognised as a liability or to be disclosed as a contingent liability, is inherently subjective, and needs careful evaluation and judgement to be applied by the management. • Obtained and reviewed the necessary evidence which includes correspondence with the external experts, show cause notices (SCN), responses to SCN, Writ petition filled by the Company to support the decisions and rationale for managements conclusion. Considering the degree of judgement, significance of the amounts involved, inherent high estimation uncertainty and reliance on experts, and unexpected adverse outcomes could significantly impact the financial position of the Company, this matter has been identified as key audit matter for the current year audit. • Involved our tax experts to assess the matter and the responses received from the management experts to ensure that the conclusions reached are supported by sufficient legal rational. In addition to the above, the contingent liability disclosures made in the accompanying standalone financial statements with respect to above matter have also been considered as fundamental to users understanding of such financial statements. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosure regarding the significant litigations of the Company in the standalone financial statements. Revenue recognition Our audit procedures included, but were not limited, to the following: (Refer note 1C(a) for the accounting policy on revenue recognition, note 26 of the standalone financial statement for revenue recognized during the year and note 53 for disaggregate revenue information under Ind AS 115) • Obtained and updated our understanding of the revenue business process. The Company has recognized 635.66 Crores as revenue net of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from physical casinos and hospitality business which requires processing of a large number of transactions each day. Further, significant quantum of sale transactions in hospitality and casino business, get settled in cash which requires the auditor to put significant additional effort and procedures to obtain comfort on those transactions. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls over the recognition and measurement of revenue. Involved our information technology specialists to test information technology related general controls. • Conducted cash counts at the year-end as well as during the quarterly reviews for the locations selected on sample basis. Further, with effect from 01st October 2023, the method for computing GST liability on sales from Physical Casinos was changed wherein the GST liability is payable on purchase of chips / tokens/ coins or tickets for use in casino which in turn have consequential impact on net revenue. • For samples selected during the year and samples selected from the period before and after year end, tested supporting documents for revenue recognition including tracing of customers cash deposits to bank statements. Standards on Auditing prescribe a presumed risk of fraud in revenue recognition that revenue may be misstated through improper recognition. Given this inherent risk, we identified the occurrence of revenue as a significant risk of material misstatement. • Tested, on a sample basis, the appropriateness of journal entries impacting revenue, as well as other adjustments made in the preparation of the financial statements with respect to revenue recognition including specific journals posted manually directly to revenue including applying new method of computation of GST and discharge of GST liability. Considering the amounts involved, large number of transactions and significant management judgement involved, revenue recognition was considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to revenue recognized during the year as required by applicable accounting standards. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment testing of investments in subsidiaries: Our procedures included, but were not limited to the following: (Refer note 1C(f) for the accounting policy on Investment in subsidiaries and associate and note 3 of the standalone financial statements for Investments) • Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls around identification of indicators of impairment under Ind AS, and around valuation of the business of such subsidiaries to determine recoverable value of the said investment; As at 31 st March 2024, the carrying amount of investment in two operating subsidiary is 640.90 Crores. • Assessed the appropriateness of methodology and valuation model used by the management to estimate the recoverable value of investment in such subsidiaries; Management has considered that the losses suffered by such subsidiaries indicate possible impairment in the carrying values of these assets. During the year, these subsidiaries were also impacted by changes in the method for computing Goods and Service Tax (‘GST) liability and rate of GST liability on sales from physical casinos and online gaming owing to the GST amendments applicable from 01st October 2023. • Assessed the professional competence, objectivity and capabilities of the valuation specialist engaged by the management; Accordingly, the management as performed impairment assessment and has estimated the recoverable amount of its investment in such subsidiaries using ‘Discounted Cash Flow valuation model. • Obtained the management projections with regard to recoverable value and agreed the cash flow forecasts for subsidiaries used in the recoverability working to the projections approved by the Board of Directors of the respective subsidiary company/ Company as the case maybe. As per such assessment done by the management, no further adjustments are required to the carrying value of the investments in such subsidiaries as at 31st March 2024. • Assessed the reasonableness of key assumptions used in the cash flow projections such as revenue and profit growth rates, operating margins based on historical trends, current market conditions post the implementation of GST amendments, future plans of the Company and also compared these assumptions with industry and economic forecasts. The assumptions applied by the management in determining the recoverable value include discount rates, cash flow projections over five years, growth rate amongst others which are dependent on future market and economic conditions. Changes in these assumptions could lead to an impairment to the carrying value of these investments. Further, we assessed the reasonability of discounting rates considered by the management in arriving at recoverable values. Considering the materiality of the carrying value of the amounts involved, the significant management judgement required in estimating the recoverable value of these investments and such estimates and judgements being inherently subjective, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • With respect to GST matter, basis our procedures performed as mentioned in separate KAM above on "Contingent liability for Goods and Service Tax demands", we assessed whether the cash flow projections given by the management are appropriate. • Involved our internal auditors valuation specialists to validate the valuation assumptions and methodology considered by the management while computing recoverable amount basis the amount involved. Also, performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions mentioned above. • Evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures made in the financial statement with respect to indicators of impairment, results of impairment testing, assumptions and methods used by Management in determining the recoverable value.;

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) The matter described in paragraph 5 under the "key audit matters section" w.r.t. contingent liability for goods and services tax demands, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31st March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 33 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31st March 2024.;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024.;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 56(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 56(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b. As stated in note 42(b) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. As stated in Note 57 to the standalone financial statements, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1st April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Khushroo B. Panthaky Partner Membership No.: 042423 UDIN: 24042423BKCMNG6645 Place: Mumbai Date: 7th May, 2024

Annexure A

referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Delta Corp Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, Capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 2(i) to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted a physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investment in 2 entities and provided interest free unsecured loans to subsidiaries during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs in Crores) Aggregate amount provided/ granted during the year: - Subsidiaries 197.33 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 72.46

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year.

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security during the year. However, the Company has made investment in 2 entities amounting to 100.01 Crores (year-end balance 104.06 Crores) and granted interest free unsecured loans to 7 entities, amounting to 197.33 Crores (year-end balance 72.46 Crores) and in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments of principal are regular. Further, no interest is receivable on such loans.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loans, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days. Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of such principal amounts.

(e) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated. Further, no interest is receivable on such loans. According to the information and explanation given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand, as per details below: (Rs in Crores)

Particulars All Parties Related Parties Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 197.33 197.33 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Total (A+B) 197.33 197.33 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amount which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products / services / business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state Insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Gross Amount Amount paid under Protest Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is Pending (Rs In Crores) ( In Crores) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.46 Nil AY 2007-2008 AY 2004-2005, AY CIT(A) Assessing Income Tax 2.07 Nil 2005-2006, AY 2016- 2017 & 2020-2021 Officer Custom Act, 1962 Custom duty 18.45 7.17 (Additional bond of 35.81) FY 2010-2011 CESTAT, Bangalore Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Short payment Goods and Service tax 11,767.81 Nil July 2017 to March 2022 Honble Supreme Court

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Delta Corp Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Delta Corp Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31st March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.