<dhhead>Independent Auditor Reort</dhhead>

To the Members of

THE PHOENI MILLS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Finanial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of THE PHOENI MILLS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its pro t including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as speci ed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suf cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi cance in our audit of the standalonefinancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalonefinancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Finanial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Finanial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of thefinancial position,financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) speci ed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’sfinancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Finanial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suf cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi cance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for thefinancial year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest Benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reuirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters speci ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including other comprehensive income), and the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial

Statements comply with the Accounting Standards speci ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; (g) In our opinion, managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2024 on itsfinancial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 46 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long - term contracts. The Company does not have any derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024. iv. (a) Based on the representation provided by the management and to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Based on the representation provided by the management and to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any other persons or entities, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause iv (a) & iv (b) contain any material misstatement. v. Thefinal dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. As stated in Note No. 56 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposedfinal dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for thefinancial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Annexure Ao he Indeendent Auditor Reort

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under eport on other legal and regulatory reuirementsof our report of even date to the members of THE PHOENI MILLS LIMITED on the Standalone Finanial Statements for the year ended on 31 Marh 2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment properties.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program for physical veri cation in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties were due for physical veri cation during the year and were physically veri ed by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. The immovable properties are pledged / mortgaged as security, where the original title deeds are available with the security trustees and we have received con rmation from the security trustees regarding original title deeds held by them.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ve crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company was not required to le return/statements with the Banks/Financial Institutions for the reasons stated in the note no 54 (ii) of standalonefinancial statements and hence the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantees and security or advances in the nature of loans. The loans given by the Company during the year are as follows:

Loan Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - 5 Subsidiaries 2,543,88 Balance outstanding of such loan as at Balance Sheet date- - 1 Subsidiary 482.26

(b) The Company has not made any investments during the year , with regards to the loans granted during the year, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) In respect of loans where the schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest has been stipulated, the repayment of principal and receipt of interest are regular. Some of the loans given by the Company are repayable on demand and no schedule of repayment has been stipulated by the Company, therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) In respect Officertain loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days. (e) There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) As disclosed in Note 10 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has granted loans during the year, which are repayable on demand. Of these, following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted during the year to related parties as Defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year 2,543.88 2,543.88 - Repayable on demand - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment Percentage of loans to the total loans 100.00% 100.00%

No loan has been granted to the Promoters during the year.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities given by the Company: a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 (1) of the Act. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the activity of the Company falls under the de nition of infrastructural facilities as Defined under explanation to section 186 of the Act. Since section 186 (other than clause 1) is not applicable to the Company, the requirement of clause (iv)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the activities undertaken by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Goods and Services tax and other Statutory Dues as applicable to it.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service tax and Other Statutory Dues as applicable were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount ( in Lakh) Period to whih the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 343.88 AY 2000-01 T>High Court 43.46 AY 2005-06 High Court 70.64 AY 2006-07 High Court 60.07 AY 2007-08 High Court 135.00 AY 2007-08 High Court 82.50 AY 2008-09 High Court 620.55 AY 2009-10 High Court 666.06 AY 2010-11 High Court 761.37 AY 2011-12 High Court 886.85 AY 2012-13 High Court 637.59 AY 2013-14 High Court 679.74 AY 2014-15 High Court 920.22 AY 2017-18 CIT (Appeals) 3,029.78 AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) 1,633.55 AY 2020-21 CIT (Appeals) 414.75 AY 2021-22 CIT (Appeals) 69.49 AY 2014-15 to AY 2019-20 CIT (Appeals) 1,012.86 AY 2022-23 CIT (Appeals)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount ( in Lakh) Period to whih the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Property Tax Act Property Tax 1,274.09 FY 2010-11 To FY 2022-23 Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (Refer Note 47) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.05 June 2007 to October 2011 CESTAT Service Tax 1,328.41 FY 2007-08 To FY 2014-15 The Commissioner of CGST & Excise Service Tax 203.63 Oct 2005 to May 2007 High Court Goods & Service Tax 0.55 FY 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax Service Tax 332.34 FY 2005-2006 to 2010-2011 The Commissioner of CGST & Excise Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 14.72 - P.F. Authorities

(viii) On the basis of information and explanation provided by the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank orfinancial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans raised during the year were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of thefinancial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of thefinancial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been led by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as Defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (d) As represented by the management, the group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the de nition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the currentfinancial year and immediately precedingfinancial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under the clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of thefinancial ratios disclosed in Note No. 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization offinancial assets and payment offinancial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund speci ed in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) The Company has transferred the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing project/(s) to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Details are as given below:

Amount (Rs. In lakhs)

Financial year Amount to be spent in accordance with section 135(5) Amount remaining unspent as at the year-end to be transferred special account u/s 135(6) Amount transferred to Special Bank Account u/s 135(6), within 30 days from end offinancial year (or till the date of audit report, if that is earlier) Amount transferred to Special Bank Account u/s 135(6), after a period of 30 days from end of financial year (till the date of audit report) Amount not transferred to Special Bank Account u/s 135(6), till the date of audit report (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) 2023-24 327.24 247.14 247.14 - -

Annexure o he Indeendent Auditor Reort

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under eport on Other Legal and Regulatory Reuirementsof our report of even date on the Standalone Finanial Statements of THE PHOENI MILLS LIMITED for the year ended 31 Marh 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Finanial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") with reference to Standalone Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and ef cient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliablefinancial information, as required under the Act.

AuditorsResponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internalfinancial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internalfinancial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suf cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internalfinancial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Finanial Controls with referene to Standalone Finanial Statements

A Company’s internalfinancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability offinancial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internalfinancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Finanial Controls with referene to Standalone Finanial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internalfinancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our Opinion, to the best if our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internalfinancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the criteria for internalfinancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For D T S & Assoiates LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 142412W/W100595)