Phoenix Mills Ltd Board Meeting

1,656.9
(5.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Phoenix Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please refer the attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; Please refer the attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Board approved the Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the members and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as may be necessary Please refer the attached letter. (As Per BSE bulletin Dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 Please refer the attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please refer the attached letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Phoenix Mills: Related News

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

20 Sep 2024|05:21 PM

The properties, located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), cover around 13.14 acres.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

