Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please refer the attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; Please refer the attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Board approved the Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the members and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as may be necessary Please refer the attached letter. (As Per BSE bulletin Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 Please refer the attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024