|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please refer the attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; Please refer the attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Board approved the Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the members and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as may be necessary Please refer the attached letter. (As Per BSE bulletin Dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 Please refer the attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|The Phoenix Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; 2. the unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please refer the attached letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
