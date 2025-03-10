iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 10th March 2025

10 Mar 2025 , 07:25 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IREDA: On March 7, the Reserve Bank of India has not accepted the request of the company for investment in equity shares for the development and implementation of 900 MW Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Power Project in Nepal. The company will approach the RBI again in this regard.

Gensol Engineering: The company stated that its promoters sold off 2.37% stake of their total equity or 9 Lakh shares to bring liquidity that shall be reinvested into the business. The company also stated that its board shall meet on March 13 to consider fund raising plans through QIP and other modes. It may also consider a stock split.

Tata Power: The company stated that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects. It stated that the estimated investment in these projects is ₹49,000 Crore approximately.

IndusInd Bank: The company announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO of the company. His appointment shall be effective till March 23, 2026. The bank’s board has approved his reappointment for a period of three-years. 

Lupin: The pharma business has announced the launch of Rivaroxaban tablets in the United States after receiving final drug approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA). The said drug can be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease.

