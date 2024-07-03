iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gensol Engineering Ltd Share Price

778
(3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open750
  • Day's High796.4
  • 52 Wk High1,376
  • Prev. Close750.4
  • Day's Low725
  • 52 Wk Low 711
  • Turnover (lac)2,454.69
  • P/E20.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value117.29
  • EPS37.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,956.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gensol Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

750

Prev. Close

750.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2,454.69

Day's High

796.4

Day's Low

725

52 Week's High

1,376

52 Week's Low

711

Book Value

117.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,956.59

P/E

20.01

EPS

37.55

Divi. Yield

0

Gensol Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Gensol Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gensol Wins ₹780 Crore Solar Project, Leads Green Hydrogen Steel Plant

Gensol Wins ₹780 Crore Solar Project, Leads Green Hydrogen Steel Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

Gensol’s role will cover the complete project lifecycle, including land acquisition, design, engineering, procurement, logistics, and construction.

Read More
Gensol Engineering Posts 29% Profit Surge in Q2

Gensol Engineering Posts 29% Profit Surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

Gensol Engineering stocks has witnessed a 9.52% dip in the last one year, and 7.5% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Gensol Engineering to establish first hydrogen valley in Pune

Gensol Engineering to establish first hydrogen valley in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

The companies were chosen as the top bidders in a competitive tender on both technical and commercial grounds.

Read More
Gensol Engineering and Matrix Secure Landmark Bio-Hydrogen Project in India

Gensol Engineering and Matrix Secure Landmark Bio-Hydrogen Project in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|11:50 AM

The project is estimated to be worth ₹164 Crore and is slated for completion within 18 months, aligning with the goals of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gensol Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.58%

Non-Promoter- 2.29%

Institutions: 2.29%

Non-Institutions: 35.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gensol Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.87

12.22

10.94

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

306.23

191.35

34.85

26.57

Net Worth

344.1

203.57

45.79

34.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

60.11

76.54

78.61

64.23

yoy growth (%)

-21.47

-2.63

22.38

4.82

Raw materials

-30.41

-20.6

-40.86

-32.24

As % of sales

50.6

26.91

51.98

50.19

Employee costs

-9.7

-13.01

-10.81

-8.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.62

3.13

7.48

6.62

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.5

-0.32

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.98

-2.02

-2.26

Working capital

2.58

25.08

6.38

4.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.47

-2.63

22.38

4.82

Op profit growth

110.91

-71.64

27.09

277.42

EBIT growth

7.31

-44.11

19.6

302.88

Net profit growth

44.69

-60.44

25.24

180.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,211.08

397.97

160.41

63.97

80.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,211.08

397.97

160.41

63.97

80.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.68

5.13

1.87

0.63

2.77

View Annually Results

Gensol Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gensol Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anmol Singh Jaggi

Whole-time Director

Puneet Singh Jaggi

Independent Director

Gaurav Kharbanda

Company Secretary

Rajesh Parmar

Independent Director

Arun Menon

Independent Director

Vibhuti Patel

Independent Director

Rajesh Jain

Independent Director

KULJIT SINGH POPLI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gensol Engineering Ltd

Summary

Gensol Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gensol Engineering Private Limited on September 25, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on February 08, 2019 and the name changed to Gensol Engineering Limited on February 26, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of Solar Consulting and EPC. As part of its consulting business, it provides concept to commissioning solar advisory, engineering review, detailed engineering, construction supervision, quality control and technical due diligence services for projects in India and abroad. Besides, Gensol also undertakes turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction contracts under its EPC Business, with international footprints, with help of our team of 180+ engineers. In all, Gensol has so far erected solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of more than 188 MW+ on roofs as well as lands.Gensol expanded into international market by providing Consulting Services in countries like Indonesia, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Chad, Gabon, Philippines, Oman, Ukraine and , Kenya. Gensol also formed a Joint Venture with Solarig N-Gage SA from Spain in March 2015, to offer Operation & Maintenance Services (O&M Business) in India under Solarig Gensol Utilities Private Limited.Gensum Renewable Private Limited, subsidiary of Gensol, was incorporated on February 08, 2018. In October 2019, the Company came out with an IPO of 21,60,000 Equity S
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gensol Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Gensol Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹778 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gensol Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gensol Engineering Ltd is ₹2956.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gensol Engineering Ltd is 20.01 and 4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gensol Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gensol Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gensol Engineering Ltd is ₹711 and ₹1376 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gensol Engineering Ltd?

Gensol Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.38%, 6 Month at -26.32%, 3 Month at -8.65% and 1 Month at -7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.58 %
Institutions - 2.30 %
Public - 35.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gensol Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.