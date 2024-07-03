SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹750
Prev. Close₹750.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,454.69
Day's High₹796.4
Day's Low₹725
52 Week's High₹1,376
52 Week's Low₹711
Book Value₹117.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,956.59
P/E20.01
EPS37.55
Divi. Yield0
Gensol’s role will cover the complete project lifecycle, including land acquisition, design, engineering, procurement, logistics, and construction.Read More
Gensol Engineering stocks has witnessed a 9.52% dip in the last one year, and 7.5% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
The companies were chosen as the top bidders in a competitive tender on both technical and commercial grounds.Read More
The project is estimated to be worth ₹164 Crore and is slated for completion within 18 months, aligning with the goals of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.87
12.22
10.94
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
306.23
191.35
34.85
26.57
Net Worth
344.1
203.57
45.79
34.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
60.11
76.54
78.61
64.23
yoy growth (%)
-21.47
-2.63
22.38
4.82
Raw materials
-30.41
-20.6
-40.86
-32.24
As % of sales
50.6
26.91
51.98
50.19
Employee costs
-9.7
-13.01
-10.81
-8.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.62
3.13
7.48
6.62
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.5
-0.32
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.98
-2.02
-2.26
Working capital
2.58
25.08
6.38
4.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.47
-2.63
22.38
4.82
Op profit growth
110.91
-71.64
27.09
277.42
EBIT growth
7.31
-44.11
19.6
302.88
Net profit growth
44.69
-60.44
25.24
180.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,211.08
397.97
160.41
63.97
80.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,211.08
397.97
160.41
63.97
80.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.68
5.13
1.87
0.63
2.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anmol Singh Jaggi
Whole-time Director
Puneet Singh Jaggi
Independent Director
Gaurav Kharbanda
Company Secretary
Rajesh Parmar
Independent Director
Arun Menon
Independent Director
Vibhuti Patel
Independent Director
Rajesh Jain
Independent Director
KULJIT SINGH POPLI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gensol Engineering Ltd
Summary
Gensol Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gensol Engineering Private Limited on September 25, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on February 08, 2019 and the name changed to Gensol Engineering Limited on February 26, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of Solar Consulting and EPC. As part of its consulting business, it provides concept to commissioning solar advisory, engineering review, detailed engineering, construction supervision, quality control and technical due diligence services for projects in India and abroad. Besides, Gensol also undertakes turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction contracts under its EPC Business, with international footprints, with help of our team of 180+ engineers. In all, Gensol has so far erected solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of more than 188 MW+ on roofs as well as lands.Gensol expanded into international market by providing Consulting Services in countries like Indonesia, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Chad, Gabon, Philippines, Oman, Ukraine and , Kenya. Gensol also formed a Joint Venture with Solarig N-Gage SA from Spain in March 2015, to offer Operation & Maintenance Services (O&M Business) in India under Solarig Gensol Utilities Private Limited.Gensum Renewable Private Limited, subsidiary of Gensol, was incorporated on February 08, 2018. In October 2019, the Company came out with an IPO of 21,60,000 Equity S
Read More
The Gensol Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹778 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gensol Engineering Ltd is ₹2956.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gensol Engineering Ltd is 20.01 and 4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gensol Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gensol Engineering Ltd is ₹711 and ₹1376 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gensol Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.38%, 6 Month at -26.32%, 3 Month at -8.65% and 1 Month at -7.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.