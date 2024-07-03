Summary

Gensol Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gensol Engineering Private Limited on September 25, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on February 08, 2019 and the name changed to Gensol Engineering Limited on February 26, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of Solar Consulting and EPC. As part of its consulting business, it provides concept to commissioning solar advisory, engineering review, detailed engineering, construction supervision, quality control and technical due diligence services for projects in India and abroad. Besides, Gensol also undertakes turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction contracts under its EPC Business, with international footprints, with help of our team of 180+ engineers. In all, Gensol has so far erected solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of more than 188 MW+ on roofs as well as lands.Gensol expanded into international market by providing Consulting Services in countries like Indonesia, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Chad, Gabon, Philippines, Oman, Ukraine and , Kenya. Gensol also formed a Joint Venture with Solarig N-Gage SA from Spain in March 2015, to offer Operation & Maintenance Services (O&M Business) in India under Solarig Gensol Utilities Private Limited.Gensum Renewable Private Limited, subsidiary of Gensol, was incorporated on February 08, 2018. In October 2019, the Company came out with an IPO of 21,60,000 Equity S

Read More