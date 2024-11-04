EGM:02.03.2024 Initiation of the Extra-ordinary General meeting of the company to be held on March 2, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Submission of Newspaper advertisement of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting and E-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Corrigendum to the notice dated February 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024) Outcome of the Extra-ordinary general meeting of the company held on March 02, 2024 Proceeding of EGM held on March 2, 2024 Shareholders Meeting held on March 2, 2024 Voting result Pursunat to regulation 44 of LODR Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.03.2024)