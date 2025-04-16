iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 16th April 2025

16 Apr 2025 , 06:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Gensol Engineering: The SEBI has passed an interim order against the company and its promoters Puneet Singh Jaggi and Anmol Singh Jaggi. The order followed allegations of misappropriation of funds and misleading disclosures. SEBI has refuted the promoters from holding any directional or key managerial positions in the company. The authority has upheld the company’s stock split for now.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: The real estate business reported a sharp increase in bookings via its subsidiary Biral Estates. The company recorded its highest-ever bookings of ₹8,000 Crore in FY25. The company’s booking value more than doubled against the previous year.

ICICI Lombard: The insurer reported a decline of 1.9% in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The profit came in at ₹509.60 Crore as compared to ₹520 Crore in the previous corresponding period. For FY25, the company reported a sharp growth of 30.70% to ₹2,508 Crore against ₹1,919 Crore in the previous comparable period. The company announced a dividend of ₹7 per share for the quarter.

ICICI Prudential: The insurance business reported Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) of ₹3,502 Crore. The company’s Value of New Business (VNB) for the quarter ended March 2025 came in at ₹795 Crore. VNB margin improved to 22.70%, higher than estimate of 21.80%.

