Gensol Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

564.28

234.04

67.22

19.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

564.28

234.04

67.22

19.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.87

2.46

0.9

0.4

Total Income

584.15

236.5

68.12

19.7

Total Expenditure

415.44

186.36

60

17.22

PBIDT

168.71

50.14

8.12

2.48

Interest

69.35

11.85

1

0.73

PBDT

99.36

38.29

7.13

1.75

Depreciation

50.29

15.72

0.98

0.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

-0.02

1.58

0.25

Deferred Tax

15.35

6.62

-0.08

-0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

33.68

15.97

4.64

0.9

Minority Interest After NP

-1.61

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.29

15.97

4.64

0.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35.29

15.97

4.64

0.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.89

13.06

5.65

1.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.87

12.22

8.2

8.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.89

21.42

12.07

12.84

PBDTM(%)

17.6

16.36

10.6

9.06

PATM(%)

5.96

6.82

6.9

4.66

Gensol Engineer.: Related NEWS

Gensol Wins ₹780 Crore Solar Project, Leads Green Hydrogen Steel Plant
4 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

Gensol Wins ₹780 Crore Solar Project, Leads Green Hydrogen Steel Plant

4 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

Gensol's role will cover the complete project lifecycle, including land acquisition, design, engineering, procurement, logistics, and construction.

Gensol Engineering Posts 29% Profit Surge in Q2
27 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

Gensol Engineering Posts 29% Profit Surge in Q2

27 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

Gensol Engineering stocks has witnessed a 9.52% dip in the last one year, and 7.5% dip since the beginning of the year.

Gensol Engineering to establish first hydrogen valley in Pune
11 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

Gensol Engineering to establish first hydrogen valley in Pune

11 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

The companies were chosen as the top bidders in a competitive tender on both technical and commercial grounds.

Gensol Engineering and Matrix Secure Landmark Bio-Hydrogen Project in India
3 Sep 2024|11:50 AM

Gensol Engineering and Matrix Secure Landmark Bio-Hydrogen Project in India

3 Sep 2024|11:50 AM

The project is estimated to be worth ₹164 Crore and is slated for completion within 18 months, aligning with the goals of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Gensol Engineering secures ₹463 Crore solar plant order
30 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

Gensol Engineering secures ₹463 Crore solar plant order

30 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

The project includes engineering, design, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning of a solar plant with a fixed tilt module mounting structure and the remaining balance of the system.

Gensol Engineering wins 116 MW solar project in Gujarat
23 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

Gensol Engineering wins 116 MW solar project in Gujarat

23 Jul 2024|12:43 PM

Gensol Engineering reported an almost threefold increase in total net profit to ₹20 Crore during the March 2024 quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Gensol Engineering Ltd

