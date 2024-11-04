|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provision of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015-Resignation of CFO
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Gensol Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held on Friday September 06 2024 inter alia; (i) To consider and approve the date time and venue to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Company the Notice for the AGM and related documents. (ii) To Consider and Approve the Directors Report along with its notes and the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (iii) To consider and approve issue size of equity shares on Private Placement Basis (iv) To consider and approve amendment in issue size of QIP Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Gensol Engineering Limited (v) To Approve and recommend Increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company (vi) Any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Gensol Engineering Limited (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Gensol Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i) to consider and approve quarterly unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended June 2024. (ii) to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. (iii)Any other matter with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Gensol Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 I. Approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices). II. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, as given by M/s. K. C. Parikh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm. Reg. No.: 107550W), Statutory Auditors of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 8, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. To appoint Mr. Rajesh Jain (DIN: 10619014) as Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company which is subject to approval of member in subsequent general meeting. 2. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Gaurav Kharbanda, from post of Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the company. 3. To re-constitute Risk Management Committee. 4. To re-constitute Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 5. To re-constitute Stakeholder Relationship Committee. 6. To re-constitute Audit Committee. 7. To re-constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Gensol Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of preferential issue of Securities to the person belonging to promoter/promoter group/Nonpromoter group Category subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday February 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Gensol Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve quarterly un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the third quarter ended December 2023 for Financial Year 2023-24. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 22, 2024 has approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as recommended by the Audit Committee, in respect which we are submitting the following: I. Approved Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 30, 2023. II. Limited Review Report issued by M/ s. K. C. Parikh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm. Reg. No.: 107550W), Statutory Auditors of the company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:05 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)
Gensol’s role will cover the complete project lifecycle, including land acquisition, design, engineering, procurement, logistics, and construction.Read More
Gensol Engineering stocks has witnessed a 9.52% dip in the last one year, and 7.5% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
The companies were chosen as the top bidders in a competitive tender on both technical and commercial grounds.Read More
The project is estimated to be worth ₹164 Crore and is slated for completion within 18 months, aligning with the goals of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
The project includes engineering, design, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning of a solar plant with a fixed tilt module mounting structure and the remaining balance of the system.Read More
Gensol Engineering reported an almost threefold increase in total net profit to ₹20 Crore during the March 2024 quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
