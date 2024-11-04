Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

A meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held on Friday September 06 2024 inter alia; (i) To consider and approve the date time and venue to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Company the Notice for the AGM and related documents. (ii) To Consider and Approve the Directors Report along with its notes and the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (iii) To consider and approve issue size of equity shares on Private Placement Basis (iv) To consider and approve amendment in issue size of QIP (v) To Approve and recommend Increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company (vi) Any other matter with the permission of chair.

Board meeting scheduled on 12/08/2024 to consider and approve: (i) quarterly unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended June 2024. (ii) the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. (iii)Any other matter with the permission of chair

Board Meeting held on Tuesday May 28 2024: I. Approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices). II. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, as given by M/s. K. C. Parikh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm. Reg. No.: 107550W), Statutory Auditors of the company.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 8, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. To appoint Mr. Rajesh Jain (DIN: 10619014) as Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company which is subject to approval of member in subsequent general meeting. 2. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Gaurav Kharbanda, from post of Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the company. 3. To re-constitute Risk Management Committee. 4. To re-constitute Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 5. To re-constitute Stakeholder Relationship Committee. 6. To re-constitute Audit Committee. 7. To re-constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Board meeting scheduled on 06/02/2024 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of preferential issue of Securities to the person belonging to promoter/promoter group/Nonpromoter group Category subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Tuesday February 06, 2024

