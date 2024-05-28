INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

GENSOL ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GENSOL ENGINEERING LIMITED ( the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified (SAs) under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in your audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition: Refer note-k of Accounting Policy: There are significant accounting judgements including estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition. Our procedures included : The company recognizes revenue and profit/loss on the basis of stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at balance sheet date. - Testing of the design and implementation of controls involved for the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness; - We selected a sample of contracts to test, using a risk based criteria which included individual contracts with: - significant revenue recognised during the year or - significant accrued value of work done balances held at the year-end - Obtained an understanding of managements process for reviewing long term contracts, the risk associated with the contract and any key judgments;

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statement and our audit reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regards.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes of equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rues 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") except for the entities consolidated with the company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") except for the entities consolidated with the company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provision of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of property, plant and equipment records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled during the year. Further, the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software except for Property, Plant and equipment as mentioned herein above. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with during the year. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirement for record retention.

2. With respect to the matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For, K. C. Parikh & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No. 107550W CA. Chintan M. Doshi Partner Place : Ahmedabad M.No.: 118298 Date: 28/05/2024 UDIN: 24118298BKAUJC7736

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of GENSOL ENGINEERING LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GENSOL ENGINEERING LIMITED (the Company), as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended and as on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note)..

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For, K.C. Parikh & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Regn. No. 107550W CA. Chintan M. Doshi Partner Place : Ahmedabad M.No.: 118298 Date : 28/05/2024 UDIN: 24118298BKAUJC7736

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of GENSOL ENGINEERING LIMITED

i) a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of title deeds provided to us, we report that all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations is being obtained by the management and for inward goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts is being linked with inventory records by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (including CC/LC/BG) of Rs.Ninety two Crores (Rs.92,00,00,000/-), in aggregate, from Bandhan Bank of Rs.25 Crores @ 9.90% p.a. (Rs. 25,00,00,000/), from ICICI Bank of Rs.27 Crores @ 8.50% (Rs. 27,00,00,000/-) and from HDFC Bank of Rs.40 Crores @ 9.80%p.a (Rs.40,00,00,000/-) on the basis of security of current assets, in addition to that company has also been sanctioned limit of Rs.15 Crores from Equentia Capital @ 12% against interest free security deposit of Rs.3 Crore. Company has also availed two Project specific loans amounting Rs.121 Crores (121,00,00,000/) and Rs.192.87 Crores (192,87,00,000/-) for DVC Project and MAHAGENCO Project respectively.

Company has submitted quarterly returns or statements to bank in which there were some discrepancies- In Stock Statements submitted to bank for Dec 24 and Mar 24 Quarters, Debtors, Trade Payables and WIP relating to project specific advance are excluded, hence the difference arose which has not been considered as material difference in the said Quarters. Further other discrepancies are not material as they are below 2% of amount mentioned in stock statements.

iii) a) On the basis of examination of records of the company during the year the company has granted loans to various companies. The details of aggregate amount of loan granted during the year and balance outstanding as at balance date of such loan is as under

Amount (in Crores) Particular Advance in the nature of Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount provided during the year 2024 - Subsidiaries 171.13 635.38 - Associates - - - Joint Ventures - - - Other Parties 918.03 - Balance Outstanding as at March 31, 2024 - Subsidiaries 157.58 635.38 - Associates - - - Joint Ventures - - - Other Parties 76.62 -

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the loans granted in the nature of advances of Rs.1089.16 Crores and corporate guarantees provided for its subsidiary of Rs.635.38 Crores during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, Company has provided advances in the nature of loans and there are no stipulated terms and conditions provided by the company for repayment of principal and payment of interest.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, Company has provided advances in the nature of loans and as there are no stipulated terms and conditions for repayment of principal and payment of interest, overdue amounts cant be determined.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no stipulated terms and conditions provided by the company for repayment of principal and payment of interest and accordingly there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) Company has granted advances in nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment as mentioned below :

(Amount in Crores) Particular All Parties Related Parties Aggregate advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand - Provided without specifying any terms or period of repayment 1089.16 948.59 Percentage of Advances in nature of Loans to total Loans 100% 87%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 except, the Company has issued unlisted unsecured non-convertible debentures during previous year on private placement basis and no charge has been created on the said non-convertible debenture. Further, the non-convertible debenture are neither listed nor in process of any listing on any recognized stock exchange. The details about which is mentioned at Note 23 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the order of the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the products dealt with by the company and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii) a) Mostly all undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except few instances of delay but there is no arrears at the balance sheet date.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, service tax, sales tax, excise duty, custom duty and Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the information and explanation and as verified from books of accounts, the company has not defaulted in repayment in loan or interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, as at 31 March 2024, we report that no funds raised on short term basis of have been used for long term purposes

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

g) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has utilized the funds raised by way of private placement of shares for the purpose of which they were raised.

h) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As per information and explanations given by management and audit committee, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is not a NBFC, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

(c) The Company is not a NBFC, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

(d) The Company is not a CIC, hence reporting under this clause is not required

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge about the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.